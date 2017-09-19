sports + biz + culture + life

Get REDEF delivered to your inbox

rantnrave:// What will sports look like in the future? There'll be changes in style of play: The return of the midrange in the NBA? Football abandons kickoffs for safety? Baseball puts a cap on reliever usage? But that's mostly cosmetic. Can sports undergo a complete systemic change like TV has? In about a decade, Hulu, Amazon, and Netflix have taken the reigns in content. Talent and shows have flocked there, following the money. Check the Emmy winners. Can sports undergo such a seismic shift in power? Can leagues be disrupted? Modern athletes are aware of their value and leverage. Look at the NBA, where LeBron bends the Cavs to his whims, and Paul George can orchestrate an exit from Indianapolis while still under contract. Would those stars, or the next generation, ever consider making the biggest power play possible and starting their own league? The idea comes up when there's a threat of a lockout or strike. It was mentioned during Monday's ILR Cornell Sports Leadership Summit in New York. What provides the most value to leagues -- the players or the infrastructure? That argument is probably a part of every CBA negotiation, no matter the sport. Could basketball stars lead a revolt out of the NBA, put together their own league, pick teams and start an old-school barnstorming tour? A league in which players shed the NBA's CBA and its revenue split, name their own executive board and share the profits, and leave current owners with stadium debt and a diminished pool of talent? It's the sport most likely to make it work. What is the NBA without Curry and Durant? Then again, what's the NHL without Crosby and McDavid? Quality of play matters. The NFL has been beaten up the past few years for its below-average product, which some argue has contributed to its ratings dip. Would Amazon pay enough in rights fees to make an upstart league sustainable? Facebook offered $120 million a year to Indian Premier League cricket; how much would a splinter football league be worth? Is all this a crazy idea? Or are modern athletes so entrepreneurial that one day they could change the terms of pro sports? Are there lessons to learn from wrestling, where new associations pop up and gain market share by poaching familiar wrestlers? It's probably a daydream but I'd love to see someone think through the viability of something like it. As HBO Real Sports' Jon Frankel said at the Summit, if there's gambling on any league, there will be interest. ... Heard two incredible stats at that summit, courtesy of CAA Sports co-head Michael Levine. Three percent of the hours spent on the internet in 2016 was playing or watching League of Legends. That game also accounted for more than 1 percent of total traffic. Explains why so many companies and people are trying to find a way to capitalize on esports. ... Check which Twitter account you're on before you tweet. ... Good dog.

Lance Armstrong has a new narrative about his incredible rise and fall. Should we believe him this time?

S. C. Gwynne | Outside Online

The sixth annual showdown between San Quentin Warriors and the basketball operation staff of the Golden State Warriors.

Marcus Thompson | The Athletic

The opening of Mercedes-Benz Stadium will mark a rite of passage not just for the Falcons or Arthur Blank, but for Atlanta itself. NFL stadiums -- new NFL stadiums, that is, with gleaming features and staggering budgets -- have become the sine qua non for the cities that claim a franchise.

Steve Fennessy | Atlanta Magazine

In her memoir and beyond, Sharapova can't stop using Williams to define her own career.

Alex Abad-Santos | Vox

Several Latino ballplayers use the show as a device for polishing their English. (And who can resist Joey?)

James Wagner | The New York Times

"It's not enough to be smart. You have to be curious."

Get REDEF delivered to your inbox