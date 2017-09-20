sports + biz + culture + life

Get REDEF delivered to your inbox

rantnrave:// What's the endgame for apparel companies when they design jerseys? Brand-building? Showing off their creativity? Staying true to a team's history? Selling as many jerseys as possible? Companies should be thinking about this. Nike unveiled its third jerseys for several prominent European soccer clubs last week. They look the same. Same design, different name, different color. Fans noticed. It's a quick way to infuriate potential customers. Nike isn't alone. Adidas has done this, too. Few things are more sacred for fans than jerseys. Each jersey has a unique color scheme, a unique pattern, a history. Why erase that? Are the apparel companies the only party responsible? Teams have a say in what they wear. Why do Nike's new NBA jerseys have distinct identities, while Adidas' college basketball jerseys had a tendency to look the same? Teams can put price on their tradition, but what does it cost them? ... The 2018 Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, are less than five months away. Tickets aren't selling. Surprised? Is the faceoff between North Korea and its neighbors and the U.S. having an effect on sales? Is there a historical analog to the tense political buildup to the 2018 Games? The U.S. led a boycott of the 1980 Moscow Olympics. The USSR boycotted the 1984 Games in Los Angeles. That was frosty. But those countries had been in a Cold War for 30-plus years. There was a certain structure, a certain architecture to that frostiness. Did it match the level of escalation the world is facing now? Did it match the uncertainty of today? You can try to avoid politics, but President Trump's speech at the United Nations Tuesday and every North Korean missile launch makes that harder to do. Don't know what's in store, don't really want to find out. Don't want to rely on Dennis Rodman to save us. ... There's no better place in sports than your own arena. The players come and go, the uniforms change, but home is where your seat is. SportsSET: "Home Sweet Home" ... Tom Selleck has yet to respond for comment. ... Correction: No one uses an Apple Watch.

We ventured into the StubHub Center for the Chargers' home opener in Los Angeles this weekend. It was not for the fainthearted. Or really for anybody.

Michael Hafford | Vice Sports

The novelty of the ersatz chaw spoke to guys 40 years ago, and it still does.

Robert Klara | Adweek

Two baseball teams -- one from the tough streets of West Oakland and the other from Havana -- decide to play each other. When they meet in Cuba, a Berkeley documentary filmmaker captures it all.

Rick Paulas | Longreads

It'll take you about 1,500 hours (or 62 days) to complete a full play of "The Campaign For North Africa." The game itself covers the famous WWII operations in Libya and Egypt between 1940 and 1943.

Luke Winkie | Kotaku

Just about every private golf club in the country has a member-guest tournament. Perhaps none does it like Scottsdale National in Arizona, where billionaire owner Bob Parsons and his wife, Renee, have created a uniquely wild experience.

Erik Matuszewski | Forbes

"It's not enough to be smart. You have to be curious."

Get REDEF delivered to your inbox