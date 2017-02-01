Captain Leon Smith believes it is the "right thing" for Andy Murray to miss Great Britain's tie with Canada in the first round of the Davis Cup in Ottawa this weekend.

Murray asked to be omitted from the initial four-man squad, but was given the option to be added later if he changes his mind.

However, the world No. 1 stood by his decision to rest, and Smith insisted it was the sensible choice.

He said: "I spent time with [Murray] in Miami during December, talking about it pretty openly, so we always knew it was going to be a challenging one for him to play.

"It's the right thing for him to do what he's doing; stay at home, get some rest after what was an unbelievable three or four months for him, and focus on these four here, who are really good players.

"We all miss him because he is such a great influence on the team, both on and off the court. Like we saw last year, he puts a lot of interest and care into this team."

In Murray's absence, Dan Evans, Kyle Edmund, Jamie Murray and Dom Inglot will represent Britain against Canada, who are without the injured Milos Raonic.

The hosts' highest-ranked available player is now world No. 128 Peter Polansky.

Smith added: "I would imagine we probably would be favourites, but only just. You come to Davis Cup, we've had upsets before; we've had matches go against us with players that are lower ranked than ours -- it happens."