USA Eagles to face Ireland in New Jersey

Tom Hamilton discusses the news that Ireland will return to the USA to face the Eagles in the Emirates Airlines Summer Series. (1:18)

Ireland will return to the USA in June to face the Eagles in New Jersey on June 10.

It will be Ireland's first match back in the USA since their famous win over the All Blacks last November in Chicago.

The USA last faced Ireland in 2013 and the two will meet at the 25,189-capacity Red Bull Arena in New Jersey, the ground which hosted last year's Aviva Premiership match between London Irish and Saracens.

"We are very honoured to be hosting Ireland in the Emirates Airlines Summer Series," said USA Rugby CEO Dan Payne. "The value they provided to rugby history throughout the world and toward the growth and awareness of the game in our country this past November in Chicago was phenomenal.

Phil Walter/Getty Images

"This match will not only give our men a world class opponent as we prepare for the road ahead, but they're also clearly a fan favourite in the United States. With 35 million Americans claiming Irish American heritage in our country, this match will be a strong fit on all levels."

Irish Rugby Football Union CEO Philip Browne added: "It is great to be returning to the US this summer. The team received a fantastic reception in Chicago last November and USA Rugby provided great support on the ground.

"There are a lot of Ireland Rugby fans on the east coast of America and we hope that they will again come out in numbers to support the team this summer. We are looking forward to taking on the Eagles in New Jersey in June."