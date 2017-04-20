Gold medal-winning coach Ben Ryan's special feats in Fiji have been honoured with a commemorative 50c coin.

Ryan guided Fiji's Sevens team to their first ever Olympic gold medal at Rio last year, making him a legend on the Pacific Island.

And now Ryan's achievements have been commemorated in a special 50c coin, with one million versions issued by the Fijian government.

Fiji's new 50c Coin - what a journey I've had. #veilomani pic.twitter.com/EpIrOxYZ0f — Ben Ryan (@benjaminryan) April 20, 2017

Fiji's Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama told local media the commemoration is an acknowledgement, not only of the tremendous feat the coach and players have accomplished but for the meaning it held for every Fijian man, woman and child.

And the coin of Ryan wasn't the only piece of currency honouring the Sevens team, with the local seven dollar note now showing a picture of the Olympic champions.

Here is the $7 bill too - just shows you how much the Fijian people care and value its rugby. Awesome. pic.twitter.com/Djey2829Rn — Ben Ryan (@benjaminryan) April 20, 2017

Ryan, who has since left his role with the Fiji Sevens team, has already been gifted land on the island as well as being awarded the Companion of the Order of Fiji.