Having won 14 golf Majors as a younger man, Tiger Woods has since seen his once-peerless career stymied by an endless procession of niggling injuries.

His last Major came in 2008, but Woods still has at least one fan out there who still considers him to the best there is, the best there was and the best there'll ever be: his 10-year-old daughter, Sam.

Indeed, ahead of his long-awaited return to action at the upcoming Hero World Challenge, the veteran has revealed that his two children are both huge Barcelona fans, and that his little girl likens her father to her favourite player.

Asked by reporters if he considers himself to be "the Lionel Messi of Golf," Woods replied: "That's what my daughter said!"

"I said 'isn't it neat to be a living legend?' and she said 'yes, we live with one!'.

"I never thought my kids knew what I did with golf, they thought I was the YouTube golfer.

Thank you to Messi and Suarez for meeting my kids and their best friends. #ElClasico pic.twitter.com/9PqPQoR6Vb — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) July 30, 2017

Woods also mentioned that his young son Charlie is also mesmerised by a certain five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

"[Messi is] his idol," the 41-year-old added. "He plays FIFA all the time and is always Messi.

"It's pretty neat to see my kids in awe like that. I thought it was really neat to have them back in the locker room to meet [Luis] Suarez and a few other guys in the team.

"It was a really surreal moment to sit back and watch my kids really appreciate it."