Harry Kane was in attendance as The Open golf championship wrapped up in Scotland over the weekend.

Still on extended preseason leave following his exploits at the World Cup, the Tottenham striker was in the stands to watch Francesco Molinari seal the deal at Carnoustie.

Things weren't quite so courteous when Kane appeared on Sky Sports to take on the "99-yard challenge."

Indeed, a chorus of good-natured jeers arose when presenter Nick Dougherty introduced the England striker to the local crowd.

Lovely, warm Scottish welcome to Harry Kane at The Open...

And equally fuzzy when he beat Scott Brown's score

As well as Dele Alli, Kieran Trippier and the rest of Spurs' World Cup contingent, Kane is not due to report back for preseason until Aug. 6, just five days before they are due to play Newcastle in the opening match of the new Premier League season.

At least he's keeping his swing in good order in the meantime.