Novak Djokovic and friends were full-throated in their support of Red Star against PSG. Andrej Isakovic/AFP/Getty Images

The tennis season has ended, and now Novak Djokovic can turn his full attention to supporting Red Star Belgrade.

During the ATP Finals in London in November, he said, "I am only hoping to be there for them [Red Star] in their next two games. Maybe we will be on vacation immediately after this."

And indeed there he was on Tuesday night at Crvena Zvezda Stadium, watching the club in Champions League action against Paris Saint-Germain.

Djokovic took some stick in his native Serbia over the summer after announcing he'd support Croatia at the World Cup. Surely this bit of fandom is going over better. Not that it helped Red Star any: they lost 4-1 and are out of the competition.