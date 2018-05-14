The ESPN FC panel are joined by Raf Honigstein to dissect Brazil's chances of winning the World Cup following the release of their 23-man squad. (4:34)

Brazil superstar Neymar headlined a 23-man World Cup squad that included few surprises as the Selecao seek a record sixth world title in Russia this summer.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward has been recovering from right foot surgery in March but was among those confirmed to the team headed to the tournament on Monday.

Brazil boss Tite had revealed a list of 15 players who were guaranteed a place in his World Cup squad back in February. However, that list was shortened a man last week when starting right-back Dani Alves was ruled out of the tournament after injuring his right ACL while playing for PSG.

To cover Alves' absence on the right, Tite has called up Fagner of Corinthians and Manchester City's Danilo.

"The challenge is open on the right-back, but Danilo has some advantage now because he has performed well recently," Tite said at his hour-long news conference.

The other seven spots up for grabs were handed to Corinthians goalkeeper Cassio, Shakhtar Donetsk duo Fred and Taison, Gremio and Atletico Madrid defenders Geromel and Filipe Luis, Juventus winger Douglas Costa, and Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson.

The inclusion of Filipe Luis, who recently returned to action after breaking a bone in his leg, means standout Juventus left-back Alex Sandro has been left out despite strong displays for the Bianconeri the past few seasons.

Others on the outside looking in were Monaco midfielder Fabinho, Gremio duo Arthur and Luan, Fenerbahce playmaker Giuliano, Monaco defender Jemerson and Shandong Luneng defender Gil.

Manchester City supplied the most players to the team as Ederson, Danilo, Fernandinho and Gabriel Jesus each made the cut.

PSG were next, with Neymar and defenders Marquinhos and Thiago Silva all likely to play key roles in Russia.

Following the Ligue 1 side, Barcelona (Philippe Coutinho and Paulinho), Real Madrid (Marcelo and Casemiro), Shakhtar (Fred and Taison) and Tite's former team Corinthians (Fagner and Cassio) will send two players apiece.

There were just three Brazil-based players included in the team.

Tite's final list includes 15 out of the 23 players he called for his first game with Brazil, against Ecuador in World Cup qualifiers in September 2016.

There are only four survivors from the 7-1 hammering by Germany four years ago at the home World Cup.

Marcelo, Casemiro and Firmino will join Brazil for preparations in London only after Real Madrid and Liverpool play the Champions League final on May 26.

Brazil will begin their campaign against Switzerland on June 17 before facing Costa Rica and Serbia in their remaining group-stage matches.

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Roma), Ederson (Manchester City), Cassio (Corinthians)

Defenders: Miranda (Inter Milan), Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain), Thiago Silva (Paris Saint-Germain), Geromel (Gremio)

Full-backs: Marcelo (Real Madrid), Fagner (Corinthians), Danilo (Manchester City), Filipe Luis (Atletico Madrid)

Midfielders: Casemiro (Real Madrid), Fernandinho (Manchester City), Paulinho (Barcelona), Renato Augusto (Beijing Guoan), Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona), Willian (Chelsea), Fred (Shakhtar Donetsk)

Forwards: Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain), Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City), Firmino (Liverpool), Taison (Shakhtar Donetsk), Douglas Costa (Juventus)

