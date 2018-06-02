Bobby Wood gave the United States a halftime lead, but Ireland stormed back in the second half to prevail over the USMNT in Dublin. (2:23)

Following a win against Bolivia on Monday, the new-look USMNT-- with a handful of roster changes -- took on Ireland in Dublin looking to build experience and confidence. After going up a goal late in the first half through Bobby Wood, the Americans conceded twice in the second half to fall 2-1.

Positives

Another batch of young American players got their chance to step into the senior team as head coach Dave Sarachan continues the process of refreshing the talent pool. Mixing in a few more experienced hands, Sarachan got a chance to see potential partnerships in midfield and defense that might play a role in the squad moving forward.

Negatives

Whether it was the changes made to the lineup or the turnaround from Monday, this version of the USMNT lacked the necessary cohesiveness to control the game. A tendency to play backward colored the proceedings for the Americans and while the midfield trio of Tyler Adams, Weston McKinnie and Wil Trapp all had reasonably good performances individually, they did not combine effectively.

Manager rating out of 10

5 -- The choice to start Bill Hamid proved to be a poor one for Sarachan, though the desire to see as many players as possible excuses it somewhat. Could have made changes to encourage more service for Timothy Weah on the wing, where the best U.S. moments originated. Used five of six available subs, finding minutes for a good portion of the roster. If there's any gripe, it's that some of those substitutions should have come earlier.

Player ratings (1-10; 10 = best. Players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating)

GK Bill Hamid, 2 -- Culpable on Ireland's first goal after a poor decision to come off his line. Struggled with balls in the air on multiple occasions and did not distribute well.

DF DeAndre Yedlin, 4 -- Made several big mistakes with the ball in the first half. Caught out of position on occasion, putting the U.S. under pressure. Contributed just one cross.

DF Cameron Carter-Vickers, 3 -- Poor day all around. Struggled in possession under pressure, especially in the first half. Picked up a yellow from a late challenge. Slow with his decision-making.

DF Matt Miazga, 6 -- Solid for most of the match, stepping up and snuffing out danger on multiple occasions. Regressed in the final 10 minutes, including whiffing in the box on Ireland's winner.

DF Jorge Villafana, 5 -- Put in his usual fine defensive performance without offering much going forward. Took the easy route when playing out of the defensive third too often.

Tim Weah was again one of the bright spots for the new-look USMNT. photo by Ashley Cahill/Action Plus via Getty Images

MF Wil Trapp, 6 -- Solid but not spectacular, especially in the first half. Provided good set-piece service at times, but missed on a few in the second half. Passed well, but without much forward thrust.

MF Timothy Weah, 7 -- Should have done better with a late chance, but was positive and dangerous for most of the match.

MF Tyler Adams, 7 -- Missed just five passes on the day while playing a smart midfield. Might have pressed higher more often. Lacked a clear understanding with teammates to build moves in the final third.

MF Weston McKennie, 6 -- Quiet over 90 minutes playing in front of Trapp higher up the field than on Monday against Bolivia. Pressed sporadically. Good moment late when a positive touch led to a shot on goal.

MF Rubio Rubin, 5 -- Active, especially in the first half. Did not make much of an impact in the final third, registering no passes into the penalty box. Took two shots cutting inside on his right foot.

FW Bobby Wood, 5 -- Scored to close the first half by capitalizing on a mistake by the keeper off of Miazga's header. Failed to make his touches count, ineffective as target forward.

Substitutes

DF Tim Parker, 5 -- Mostly composed when the game was stretched and the U.S. was under pressure. Not complicit on winning goal. Forced to scramble into emergency defending more than once.

DF Shaq Moore, NR -- Showed speed and positivity up the wing, immediately getting into the attack upon introduction. Defended adequately.

FW Josh Sargent, NR -- Had more good moments as a target in 20 minutes than Wood in 70.

MF Luca De La Torre, NR -- Played positively from the moment he entered the fray.

MF Joe Corona, NR -- Limited contributions in 10 minutes on the field.