Head To Head Record
|Date
|Competition
|South Korea KOR
|0-1
|Australia AUS
|29 Nov, 2015
|Women's International Friendly
Sponsored Headlines
Conversation
Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.
Women's Int. Friendly News
Kerr at the double, Matildas close on Cup of Nations glory after beating South Korea
The Matildas are set to win the Cup of Nations after easing to a 4-1 win over South Korea.
Australia Women beat New Zealand in Cup of Nations
The Matildas passed their first test under Ante Milicic's leadership, beating New Zealand 2-0 in a spirited start to their Cup of Nations campaign.
South Korea open Cup of Nations with 5-0 win over Argentina
South Korea look set to provide Australia's toughest opposition in the four-nation friendly women's football tournament.
Beth Mead goal helps England to victory over Brazil in SheBelieves Cup
Beth Mead scored the go-ahead goal in the 75th minute and England defeated Brazil 2-1 Wednesday in the opening match of the SheBelieves Cup.
England women's Jordan Nobbs part of World Cup preparations despite long-term injury
Jordan Nobbs has been ruled out of the World Cup due to an ACL injury but will remain a part of the England squad's preparation for the tournament.
USWNT rebound after 'demoralizing defeat' to France
Ian Darke and Julie Foudy talk about the importance of the United States' win over Spain to get their 2019 back on track after a disappointing defeat to France.