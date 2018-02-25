        <
        >
          2017/2018 Spanish Primera División
          Sevilla FC Sevilla FC SEV
          2
          FT
          5
          Atletico Madrid Atletico Madrid ATM
          • Pablo Sarabia (85')
          • Nolito (89')
          • Diego Costa (29')
          • Antoine Griezmann (42', 51' PEN, 81')
          • Koke (65')

          Griezmann hat trick helps Atletico Madrid ease past Sevilla

          Antoine Griezmann celebrates after scoring a goal for Atletico Madrid against Sevilla. Getty Images
          4:36 PM ET
          • PA Sport

          Antoine Griezmann scored a hat trick as Atletico Madrid closed the gap on leaders Barcelona to seven points after beating Sevilla 5-2 at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

          Diego Costa gave Atletico Madrid the lead in the 29th minute as he pounced on a poor back pass by the Sevilla defence to slam the ball past Sergio Rico.

          Griezmann made it 2-0 with a stunning finish three minutes before half-time picking up a headed clearance on the edge of the box and curling his shot into the top left-hand corner.

          The visitors wrapped the victory up five minutes after half-time with both goalscorers involved. Costa was brought down by Rico and Griezmann converted the penalty to give Madrid a 3-0 lead.

          Another defensive howler gifted Atletico a fourth when Griezmann intercepted Gabriel Mercado's pass to his keeper and back-heeled it for the supporting Koke to score.

          With nine minutes remaining, the France international completed his hat trick slotting home after being set up by Saul Niguez.

          Sevilla managed to score twice in the final five minutes through Pablo Sarabia and Nolito before being denied a penalty in injury time.

          Spanish Primera División Standings

          POS Team GP GD PTS
          1 Barcelona 25 +56 65
          2 Atletico Madrid 25 +30 58
          3 Real Madrid 25 +35 51
          4 Valencia 25 +20 49
          5 Villarreal 25 +7 41
          6 Sevilla FC 25 -7 39
          7 Celta Vigo 25 +6 35
          8 Eibar 25 -6 35
          9 Girona 25 -1 34
          10 Getafe 25 +7 33
          11 Real Betis 24 -9 33
          12 Athletic Bilbao 25 -2 31
          13 Leganes 25 -7 30
          14 Real Sociedad 25 0 29
          15 Espanyol 25 -10 28
          16 Alavés 25 -15 28
          17 Levante 24 -17 20
          18 Las Palmas 25 -34 19
          19 Deportivo La Coruña 25 -29 18
          20 Málaga 25 -24 13

          La Liga News

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.