Two goals in three second-half minutes helped Inter Milan to a 2-0 victory at home to Benevento and moved them up to third in the Serie A table -- despite jeers from their own fans.

Chances had been at a premium in a poor first half, but Slovakian Milan Skriniar broke the deadlock in the 66th minute and a quick-fire second from Andrea Ranocchia sealed the points.

Inter, who have the derby against AC Milan next weekend, started dismally and it took less than seven minutes for the first jeers to rain down from the San Siro crowd.

An early opening for Inter saw Antonio Candreva sent clear by a pass from Matias Vecino but he took too long to shoot and the chance was gone.

Benevento responded and Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanovic had to be alert to stop Massimo Coda, who went close again early in the second half but shot over the crossbar.

Vecino brought a comfortable save from Christian Puggioni before Skriniar's headed opener from a well-worked corner.

Defender Ranocchia nodded in a second three minutes later, with Inter's path to victory made even more comfortable by the late dismissal of Nicolas Viola for a second bookable offence.

Luciano Spalletti's side moved a point above Roma and two above Lazio. Roma host AC Milan on Sunday, shortly after Lazio visit Sassuolo.

Benevento remained 11 points from safety.

Information from Press Association and The Associated Press was used in this report.