Qatar's preparations for hosting the 2022 World Cup plumbed new depths on Thursday when they suffered an embarrassing 2-1 friendly defeat to European minnows Liechtenstein.

The tiny Gulf nation has been embroiled in controversy since it was awarded the finals, with allegations of corruption and the reported deaths of construction workers at World Cup sites.

Meanwhile their performances on the pitch continue to disappoint, with a last-minute penalty from Michele Polverino enough to give Liechtenstein their first away win in three years in Doha.

The result is the latest setback for the Qataris and their Spanish coach Felix Sanchez, who became their third manager in less than a year when he was appointed in June.