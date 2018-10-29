D.C. United earned a home game in the knockout round of the MLS Cup Playoffs despite falling short of their second away victory of the season. (2:08)

Bill Hamid had two saves to record his 54th career shutout as D.C. United extended its unbeaten streak to 10 games and clinched fourth place in the Eastern Conference with a 0-0 draw with the Chicago Fire on Sunday afternoon in windy and rainy Bridgeview, Ill.

Thanks to New York City FC's 3-1 victory over Philadelphia, D.C. United (14-11-9, 51 points) finishes in fourth place in the Eastern Conference ahead of the Union (15-14-5, 50 points). D.C. United will be making its fourth MLS Playoff Cup berth in five seasons.

The Black and Red were in last place with 11 points and a 2-7-5 record before Wayne Rooney joined the team on July 14.

D.C. United, which is 8-0-2 in its past 10 matches, will host a knockout round match against the Columbus Crew (14-11-9, 51 points). Columbus defeated Minnesota United 3-2 in a weather-delayed match to finish level with D.C. on points and wins, but D.C. won the tiebreaker based on a superior goal difference, plus-10 to minus-2.

The playoff match will be either Wednesday or Thursday night at Audi Field.

Patrick McLain had one save for his first career shutout for the Fire (8-18-8, 32 points) who finished in 10th place in the East.

Chicago controlled the action in a scoreless first half, outshooting D.C. United, 6-2, including 2-0 in shots on target while maintaining possession for 56.3 percent of the time.

Hamid had two saves, the first on a right-footed blast by Aleksandar Katai from outside the box in the 17th minute and the other on a header by Nicolas Hasler from the left side of the box off a Diego Campos cross in the 43rd minute. The best chance for the Fire came in the 27th minute when a wide open Hasler fired a shot from right top of the box off a Raheem Edwards pass wide of the goal.

McLain didn't have to make a save until the 68th minute when Rooney bounced in a free kick from just outside the left corner of the 18-yard box. United defender Frederic Brillant then swooped in for the rebound but tapped it over the left side of the goal, United's best scoring chance of the game.

Chicago finished with a 11-9 edge in shots.