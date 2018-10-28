        <
        >
          2018 Major League Soccer, Regular Season
          Columbus Crew SC Columbus Crew SC CLB
          3
          FT
          2
          Minnesota United FC Minnesota United FC MIN
          • Gyasi Zardes (11', 49', 83')
          • Francisco Calvo (68', 77')

          Gyasi Zardes scores three goals to propel playoff-bound Crew

          7:57 PM ET
          • Reuters

          Because of a weather delay in Columbus, Ohio, the Crew knew by halftime it had clinched the last playoff berth in the Eastern Conference on the final day of the MLS regular season Sunday.

          play
          2:14

          Columbus 3-2 Minnesota: Zardes sends Crew SC to playoffs - Via MLS

          With a 3-2 win over Minnesota, Columbus are officially back in the postseason for the fourth time in the last five years.

          But Gyasi Zardes' three goals gave the Crew a 3-2 victory over Minnesota United at Mapfre Stadium, meaning the Crew (14-11-9, 51 points) finished fifth and will play a knockout game at fourth-place D.C. United midweek.

          The Crew and D.C. are equal in points and wins but D.C. owns the second tiebreaker with a plus-10 goal difference compared to the Crew's minus-2.

          If the Crew had not won they would have played the single-elimination match at third-place New York City FC.

          Montreal could have overtaken the Crew with a win and a Columbus loss or tie, but the Impact lost 1-0 to New England earlier in the day.

          Scores by Zardes in the 11th and 49th minutes gave the Crew a 2-0 lead before Francisco Calvo rallied Minnesota with goals in the 68th and 77th minutes.

          Zardes responded in the 83rd minute by putting in a cross from Niko Hansen for his first career hat trick. He has 19 goals this season, 17 at home, to top his previous best by two.

          Minnesota (11-20-3, 36 points) ended its second MLS with four straight losses.

          All 11 MLS games started at the same time Sunday but a storm in the 10th minute forced a 68-minute delay at Mapfre Stadium.

          A minute after play resumed, Zardes scored on a header from a Milton Valenzuela service despite being surrounded by three defenders.

          Zardes made it 2-0 when Minnesota goalkeeper Matt Lampson, a Columbus native and former Crew, spilled the rebound of a Federico Higuain free kick and Zardes was there to put it away.

          Betting Odds
          Presented By

          New Customers Only
          Up to £100 in Bet Credits
          Join Here

          Sign up, deposit £5 or more to your account and bet365 will match your qualifying deposit in Bet Credits when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. More Details

          Major League Soccer Standings

          POS Team GP GD PTS
          1 Sporting Kansas City 34 +25 62
          2 Seattle Sounders FC 34 +15 59
          3 LAFC 34 +16 57
          4 FC Dallas 34 +8 57
          5 Portland Timbers 34 +6 54
          6 Real Salt Lake 34 -3 49
          7 LA Galaxy 34 +2 48
          8 Vancouver Whitecaps 34 -13 47
          9 Houston Dynamo 34 0 38
          10 Minnesota United FC 34 -22 36
          11 Colorado Rapids 34 -27 31
          12 San Jose Earthquakes 34 -22 21

          Major League Soccer Standings

          POS Team GP GD PTS
          1 New York Red Bulls 34 +29 71
          2 Atlanta United FC 34 +26 69
          3 New York City FC 34 +14 56
          4 DC United 34 +10 51
          5 Columbus Crew SC 34 -2 51
          6 Philadelphia Union 34 -1 50
          7 Montreal Impact 34 -6 46
          8 New England Revolution 34 -6 41
          9 Toronto FC 34 -5 36
          10 Chicago Fire 34 -13 32
          11 Orlando City SC 34 -31 28

          MLS News

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices