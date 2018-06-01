        <
        >
          2018 Toulon Tournament, Group Stage
          England U21 England U21 ENG
          4
          FT
          0
          Qatar U21 Qatar U21 QAT
          • Ahmed Suhail (38' OG)
          • Ronaldo Vieira (58')
          • Tammy Abraham (61')
          • Adam Armstrong (72')

          England thrash Qatar at Toulon but must wait on semifinal spot

          Jun 1, 2018
          • ESPN staff

          England's under-21s defeated Qatar 4-0 at the Toulon Tournament but must wait to see if they advance to the knockout stage.

          England took the lead in the 38th minute when Ahmed Suhail redirected Lukas Nmecha's header into the net for an own goal.

          Ronaldo Vieira and Tammy Abraham added goals in quick succession in the second half, before Adam Armstrong added a fourth in the 67th minute.

          England, who beat China 2-1 in their opener before drawing 0-0 with Mexico, finished second in Group A on goals scored after Mexico defeated China 3-1 earlier in the day.

          The Young Lions would still advance to the semifinals as the best second-placed team, however, as long as Togo and Scotland do not both win by at least four goals in their games on Saturday.

