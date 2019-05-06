Manchester City are back in the driver's seat ahead of the final day of the season after Vincent Kompany's long-range shot put the defending champions back on top of the table. (2:25)

Vincent Kompany scored a spectacular goal to lead Manchester City past Leicester for three massive points, a 13th Premier League win in a row and a return to the top of the table with a 1-0 victory at the Etihad on Monday night.

The Premier League holders came into the game trailing Liverpool by two points and in need of a win to keep control of their own destiny in a thrilling end-of-season title race.

But Kompany's goal put them in the driver's seat for the final week of the season and their captain, who has won three Premier League titles with the club since 2012, was overcome by the moment and was in tears as he took part in the lap of appreciation after the game.

"I'm really happy for the team. This club, it's part of how we have been successful to have goals like this, moments like this. We always believe that we have a chance and can play for the last second," said Kompany.

"We were putting pressure on, upping the tempo but found the last pass difficult. They defended really well and it was going to take something special. Now we have a final to play in Brighton, Nothing is won yet."

Both sides traded quality chances inside of 10 minutes, Ricardo Pereira finding space inside the City area but having a close-range shot blocked before Phil Foden fired right at Kasper Schmeichel from a dangerous spot.

The hosts turned up the pressure after the half-hour mark, with Sergio Aguero's header from a corner forcing an outstanding save from Schmeichel and David Silva flashing a lovely volley just wide of the far post.

City continued to dominate play for the remainder of the first half, but couldn't find a way through and went to the dressing room locked in a 0-0 draw.

Sill looking for an opener 10 minutes into the second half, Pep Guardiola brought on the pacy Leroy Sane for Foden, with Ilkay Gundogan flashing a first-time shot from outside the area narrowly wide of Schmeichel's moments after the substitution.

Schmeichel made another amazing save from a close-range Aguero shot, before Kompany stepped up for the winner on 70 minutes with an unstoppable swerving shot from 25 yards out that rippled the back of the net in upper right corner.

The top spot in the table has changed hands a record 32 times this season -- more than any other in Premier League history -- after only six changes last season.

The victory means that an away win against Brighton on the final week of the season will secure a second-consecutive Premier League title for Guardiola's City no matter what happens in the Liverpool game.