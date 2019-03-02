        <
          2018/2019 English Premier League
          Brighton & Hove Albion Brighton & Hove Albion BHA
          1
          FT
          0
          Huddersfield Town Huddersfield Town HUD
          • Florin Andone (79')

          Brighton earn first win of 2019 by beating bottom side Huddersfield

          12:10 PM ET
          • Reuters

          A 79th-minute header from Florin Andone secured Brighton their first Premier League win of 2019 as they beat seemingly doomed Huddersfield Town 1-0 to stem their recent slide down the table.

          Andone rose to meet Anthony Knockaert's chip and power home from near the penalty spot just when it looked like Brighton's familiar failings in front of goal might again deny them again.

          Before the game, locally-born world boxing champion Chris Eubank Jr was introduced to the crowd in the hope that he would inspire a fighting performance from a side who had secured just two points since the start of the year.

          But Brighton again struggled for a knock-out blow in a lucklustre first half with Iranian Alireza Jahanbakhsh providing the only excitement when his 41st-minute shot fizzed against the bar.

          Huddersfield, who beat Wolverhampton Wanderers in midweek, were forced into a change with Aaron Mooy replacing the injured skipper Jonathan Hogg.

          The Australian had little chance to shine as Brighton cranked up the pressure after the break with Andone having one effort well saved by Jonas Lossl before he finally beat the keeper for the win that moves Brighton five points clear of the drop zone.

          Huddersfield remain adrift at the bottom, 13 points behind 17th-placed Southampton.

          English Premier League Standings

          POS Team GP GD PTS
          1 Manchester City 29 +56 71
          2 Liverpool 28 +49 69
          3 Tottenham Hotspur 29 +26 61
          4 Manchester United 29 +20 58
          5 Arsenal 29 +22 57
          6 Chelsea 27 +18 53
          7 Wolverhampton Wanderers 29 +2 43
          8 Watford 28 -1 40
          9 Everton 28 0 36
          10 West Ham United 28 -6 36
          11 Leicester City 28 -5 35
          12 AFC Bournemouth 29 -15 34
          13 Crystal Palace 29 -4 33
          14 Newcastle United 28 -8 31
          15 Brighton & Hove Albion 28 -11 30
          16 Burnley 29 -21 30
          17 Southampton 29 -17 27
          18 Cardiff City 29 -32 25
          19 Fulham 28 -37 17
          20 Huddersfield Town 29 -36 14

