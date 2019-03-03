Liverpool's front three missed a slew of chances against Everton as Manchester City consolidate their lead atop the Premier League table. (1:26)

Liverpool were left a point behind Premier League leaders Manchester City after being held to a 0-0 draw by Everton in Sunday's Merseyside derby -- the fourth draw in six games for Jurgen Klopp's side.

City, who won 1-0 at Bournemouth on Saturday, have 71 points while Liverpool are on 70 with both teams having nine games to play. It promises to be a tense and thrilling finale to the season but Liverpool will need to regain their momentum quickly if they are to push for their first league title since 1990.

"We become the chasers now and all the pressure is on Manchester City," Liverpool full-back Andy Robertson said. "We will fight for every last ball until the whistle is blown at the end of the season."

The result of a typically frantic derby on its own is no cause for alarm for Klopp but the eight-point swing to City since Jan. 30 is a trend they simply have to end. There were few chances for either team, with Liverpool's forward line failing to sparkle and Everton's impressive industry not matched by craft in the final third.

Everton were desperate to stop their rivals picking up maximum points with manager Marco Silva adjusting his team accordingly as Morgan Schneiderlin was preferred to the more creative Andre Gomes. It proved to be a smart move with Liverpool's Gini Wijnaldum having limited impact on the game in a crowded midfield.

Mohamed Salah had the two best openings for Liverpool before the break but his soft 15th minute shot barely troubled Jordan Pickford and then the Everton keeper was swift off his line to foil the Egyptian as he raced goalwards.