        <
        >
          2018/2019 English Premier League
          AFC Bournemouth AFC Bournemouth BOU
          0
          FT
          1
          Manchester City Manchester City MNC
          • Riyad Mahrez (55')

          Riyad Mahrez winner sends Manchester City above Liverpool to top Premier League

          play
          Bournemouth 0-1 Man City: Mahrez leads City back to the top (1:25)

          Riyad Mahrez was in the right place at the right time to secure a win for Manchester City and send them to the top of the Premier League. (1:25)

          11:56 AM ET
          • Reuters

          Substitute Riyad Mahrez scored the only goal as Manchester City beat Bournemouth 1-0 at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday to return to the top of the Premier League.

          The home side showed champions City plenty of respect in the opening 45 minutes, defending deep and forcing their opponents to probe patiently for openings, and they conceded little in the way of goalscoring chances.

          City manager Pep Guardiola was forced to replace the injured Kevin De Bruyne with Mahrez at half-time, and he was quickly followed by defender John Stones, who was substituted early in the second half with a thigh problem.

          The visitors continued to probe and their patience finally paid off when David Silva teed up Mahrez, who lashed home a shot with his right foot to break the deadlock 10 minutes into the second half.

          Bournemouth were unable to raise their game and goalkeeper Artur Boruc pulled of a number of fine saves. He was quick off his line to thwart a breakaway attempt by Raheem Sterling and Aguero clipped the underside of the crossbar before Boruc beat away a close-range header from Mahrez.

          "We made one of the best performances we have played," Guardiola said. "They were very organised, but they didn't have one shot.

          "We created a few chances. People should understand how difficult it is to attack 11 [defending] players."

          Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe was disappointed to see his side's defensive efforts undone by what he termed an "ugly" goal.

          "You want to be competitive and that was the way for us to make the game tight, show toughness and mentally hang in. The only frustration is their goal was ugly, which is very unlike them," he said.

          The win put City top on 71 points, two ahead of Liverpool who face Everton in the Merseyside derby on Sunday. Bournemouth, who have lost four of their last five, remained 12th on 34 points.

          English Premier League Standings

          POS Team GP GD PTS
          1 Manchester City 29 +56 71
          2 Liverpool 28 +49 69
          3 Tottenham Hotspur 29 +26 61
          4 Manchester United 29 +20 58
          5 Arsenal 29 +22 57
          6 Chelsea 27 +18 53
          7 Wolverhampton Wanderers 29 +2 43
          8 Watford 28 -1 40
          9 Everton 28 0 36
          10 West Ham United 28 -6 36
          11 Leicester City 28 -5 35
          12 AFC Bournemouth 29 -15 34
          13 Crystal Palace 29 -4 33
          14 Newcastle United 28 -8 31
          15 Brighton & Hove Albion 28 -11 30
          16 Burnley 29 -21 30
          17 Southampton 29 -17 27
          18 Cardiff City 29 -32 25
          19 Fulham 28 -37 17
          20 Huddersfield Town 29 -36 14

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices