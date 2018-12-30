First-half goals from Chris Wood and Dwight Mcneil proved to be enough as Burnley defeat West Ham 2-0. (1:36)

Goals from Chris Wood and Dwight McNeil gave struggling Burnley a much-needed 2-0 Premier League win over West Ham United at Turf Moor on Sunday, ending a run of three straight defeats for Sean Dyche's team.

After his side's 5-1 mauling by Everton on Boxing Day, Dyche dropped former England goalkeeper Joe Hart and brought back Tom Heaton for his first league start since September 2017. He also gave 19-year-old McNeil only his second Premier League start.

The Clarets took the lead in the 15th minute when Wood fired home after Ashley Barnes headed into his path. New Zealand international Wood has now scored five goals in four appearances against West Ham in the Premier League.

Left-winger McNeil made it 2-0 with a volley at the back post after Ashley Westwood had whipped in a deep cross from the right and the youngster should have added another goal moments later when he shot wide after a fine pull-back from Barnes.

Heaton justified his recall with a good save from an Andy Carroll header late in the game to give Burnley a rare clean sheet and three valuable points, stopping West Ham's run of three straight away victories.