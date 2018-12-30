        <
          2018/2019 English Premier League
          Burnley Burnley BUR
          2
          FT
          0
          West Ham United West Ham United WHU
          • Chris Wood (15')
          • Dwight Mcneil (34')

          Burnley end run of defeats with win over West Ham

          11:35 AM ET
          • Reuters

          Goals from Chris Wood and Dwight McNeil gave struggling Burnley a much-needed 2-0 Premier League win over West Ham United at Turf Moor on Sunday, ending a run of three straight defeats for Sean Dyche's team.

          After his side's 5-1 mauling by Everton on Boxing Day, Dyche dropped former England goalkeeper Joe Hart and brought back Tom Heaton for his first league start since September 2017. He also gave 19-year-old McNeil only his second Premier League start.

          The Clarets took the lead in the 15th minute when Wood fired home after Ashley Barnes headed into his path. New Zealand international Wood has now scored five goals in four appearances against West Ham in the Premier League.

          Left-winger McNeil made it 2-0 with a volley at the back post after Ashley Westwood had whipped in a deep cross from the right and the youngster should have added another goal moments later when he shot wide after a fine pull-back from Barnes.

          Heaton justified his recall with a good save from an Andy Carroll header late in the game to give Burnley a rare clean sheet and three valuable points, stopping West Ham's run of three straight away victories.

          English Premier League Standings

          POS Team GP GD PTS
          1 Liverpool 20 +40 54
          2 Manchester City 20 +38 47
          3 Tottenham Hotspur 20 +22 45
          4 Chelsea 20 +22 43
          5 Arsenal 20 +12 38
          6 Manchester United 19 +6 32
          7 Wolverhampton Wanderers 20 0 29
          8 Leicester City 20 +1 28
          9 Watford 20 -1 28
          10 Everton 20 +1 27
          11 West Ham United 20 -3 27
          12 AFC Bournemouth 19 -6 26
          13 Brighton & Hove Albion 20 -5 25
          14 Crystal Palace 20 -9 19
          15 Newcastle United 20 -12 18
          16 Cardiff City 20 -19 18
          17 Southampton 20 -17 15
          18 Burnley 20 -22 15
          19 Fulham 20 -25 14
          20 Huddersfield Town 20 -23 10

