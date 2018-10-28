Paul Pogba scored and provided the assist for Anthony Martial's game-winning goal as Manchester United defeated Everton at Old Trafford. (2:28)

Manchester United bounced back from a disappointing week to beat Everton 2-1 at Old Trafford.

A defeat to Juventus on Tuesday and a draw with Chelsea last Saturday saw pressure mounting again on United boss Jose Mourinho, who chose to drop Romelu Lukaku from the starting lineup.

But his side kept their nerve against Everton and climbed to 8th in the Premier League table.

United have shown weaknesses defending corners recently, and nearly fell behind from another in the 15th minute, but Andre Gomes' free header was saved by David De Gea.

The hosts then nearly scored a free header of their own, but Juan Mata was unable to steer Paul Pogba's cross either side of Jordan Pickford.

Anthony Martial won his side a penalty when he was brought down by Idrissa Gueye, and Pogba missed the initial effort from the spot, but poked home the rebound after Pickford's save to give United the lead after 27 minutes.

United thought they had a second on the half-hour mark, with Marcus Rashford pouncing from a save by Pickford, but was offside and the goal was ruled out.

Everton created openings of their own, with Gylfi Sigurdsson and Theo Walcott both finding space on the edge of the area, but their efforts were tame and held by De Gea.

Martial doubled United's lead with a curling effort after 48 minutes -- his fourth goal in his last three Premier League games.

Two minutes later, Everton created their best chance of the game when Bernard rounded De Gea, but he lacked the composure to find the net and his shot hit the side netting.

Pickford had to deny close-range attempts from Marcus Rashford and Pogba soon after as United looked to bury the game, but were pegged back with 15 minutes remaining.

Pogba gave away the ball cheaply in midfield, allowing Sigurdsson to put Richarlison through on goal, who was brought down clumsily by Chris Smalling in the box.

Sigurdsson converted from the spot to hand Everton a lifeline, but United held on to extend their record of never having never lost a Premier League game after scoring first under Mourinho.