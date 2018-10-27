        <
          2018/2019 English Premier League
          Leicester City Leicester City LEI
          1
          FT
          1
          West Ham United West Ham United WHU
          • Wilfred Ndidi (89')
          • Fabián Balbuena (30')
          • Mark Noble (38')

          Leicester leave it late to salvage point against 10-man West Ham

          play
          Leicester 1-1 West Ham: Ndidi rescues Foxes (2:13)

          Wilfred Ndidi's late deflected effort gave his Leicester side a point against 10-man West Ham at the King Power Stadium. (2:13)

          3:03 PM ET
          • Reuters

          Wilfred Ndidi netted a dramatic late equaliser on Saturday to help Leicester City secure a 1-1 draw with West Ham United, who played more than half the game with 10 men after Mark Noble was shown a straight red card.

          Despite missing a host of key players, including Marko Arnautovic, Manuel Pellegrini's side thought they had secured all three points after Paraguay international Fabian Balbuena netted his first Premier League goal on the half-hour mark.

          Felipe Anderson's free-kick was headed back across goal by Declan Rice and Balbuena saw his initial header come back off the post. But he reacted fastest and fired the loose ball into the back of the net.

          Leicester were handed a lifeline when West Ham captain Noble was shown a red card for a studs-up challenge on Ndidi on 38 minutes.

          The home side brought on dropped England striker Jamie Vardy at halftime and threw everything at the West Ham goal, but after Harry Maguire's header cannoned back off the bar on 66 minutes, it looked as though the visitors might hang on.

          But Leicester finally drew level a minute from time, when Ndidi picked up the ball 25 yards from goal and his shot deflected off Balbuena and into the back of the net.

          The home side's joy was dampened, though, by an injury to Daniel Amartey, who was carried off on a stretcher and needed an oxygen mask as he left the field. (Reporting by Marc Isaacs, Editing by Neville Dalton)

          English Premier League Standings

          POS Team GP GD PTS
          1 Liverpool 10 +16 26
          2 Manchester City 9 +23 23
          3 Chelsea 9 +13 21
          4 Arsenal 9 +11 21
          5 Tottenham Hotspur 9 +9 21
          6 AFC Bournemouth 10 +7 20
          7 Watford 10 +4 19
          8 Everton 9 +3 15
          9 Wolverhampton Wanderers 10 0 15
          10 Manchester United 9 -1 14
          11 Brighton & Hove Albion 10 -2 14
          12 Leicester City 10 0 13
          13 West Ham United 10 -6 8
          14 Burnley 9 -7 8
          15 Crystal Palace 9 -6 7
          16 Southampton 10 -8 7
          17 Cardiff City 10 -14 5
          18 Fulham 10 -17 5
          19 Newcastle United 10 -8 3
          20 Huddersfield Town 10 -17 3

