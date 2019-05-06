        <
        >
          2018/19 German Bundesliga 2, Regular Season
          SpVgg Greuther Furth SpVgg Greuther Furth FUR
          0
          FT
          4
          FC Köln FC Köln KOL
          • Jhon Córdoba (8', 41', 65')
          • Daniel Steininger (20' OG)

          Cordoba hat trick sees Cologne promoted to Bundesliga

          FC Cologne players celebrate after a win against Greuther Fuerth guaranteed them promotion to the Bundesliga. Getty Images
          5:07 PM ET
          • Reuters

          Cologne, who were relegated from the Bundesliga last season, bounced back at the first attempt as they guaranteed promotion on Monday with a 4-0 win at Greuther Fuerth thanks to a Jhon Cordoba hat trick.

          Needing a draw to ensure their return to the top flight, the Billy Goats raced to a 3-0 half-time lead as they wrapped up the title with two matches to spare.

          Cordoba took advantage of slack marking to give Cologne an eighth-minute lead before Daniel Steininger headed into his own net from a corner and Cordoba turned in Dominick Drexler's pass four minutes before the break.

          The Colombian completed his hat trick with a header in the 65th minute as Cologne won promotion from the second tier for the sixth time since 1999-2000, and the fourth time as champions.

          German 2. Bundesliga Standings

          POS Team GP GD PTS
          1 FC Köln 32 +39 62
          2 SC Paderborn 07 32 +25 54
          3 FC Union Berlin 32 +18 53
          4 Hamburg SV 32 +3 53
          5 1. FC Heidenheim 32 +7 49
          6 St Pauli 32 -6 48
          7 Holstein Kiel 32 +7 46
          8 SSV Jahn Regensburg 32 -1 45
          9 Arminia Bielefeld 32 -2 43
          10 SV Darmstadt 98 32 -6 43
          11 VfL Bochum 32 -1 42
          12 FC Erzgebirge Aue 32 -3 39
          13 Dynamo Dresden 32 -6 39
          14 SpVgg Greuther Furth 32 -20 38
          15 SV Sandhausen 32 -4 37
          16 FC Ingolstadt 04 32 -13 32
          17 1. FC Magdeburg 32 -15 30
          18 MSV Duisburg 32 -22 28

