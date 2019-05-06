Cologne, who were relegated from the Bundesliga last season, bounced back at the first attempt as they guaranteed promotion on Monday with a 4-0 win at Greuther Fuerth thanks to a Jhon Cordoba hat trick.

Needing a draw to ensure their return to the top flight, the Billy Goats raced to a 3-0 half-time lead as they wrapped up the title with two matches to spare.

Cordoba took advantage of slack marking to give Cologne an eighth-minute lead before Daniel Steininger headed into his own net from a corner and Cordoba turned in Dominick Drexler's pass four minutes before the break.

The Colombian completed his hat trick with a header in the 65th minute as Cologne won promotion from the second tier for the sixth time since 1999-2000, and the fourth time as champions.