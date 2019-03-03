12:30 PM ET
- Reuters
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Barcelona
|26
|+41
|60
|2
|Atletico Madrid
|25
|+19
|50
|3
|Real Madrid
|26
|+12
|48
|4
|Getafe
|26
|+11
|42
|5
|Alavés
|26
|-2
|40
|6
|Sevilla FC
|26
|+7
|37
|7
|Real Betis
|26
|-2
|36
|8
|Real Sociedad
|25
|+5
|35
|9
|Eibar
|26
|-1
|34
|10
|Valencia
|25
|+4
|33
|11
|Athletic Bilbao
|25
|-3
|33
|12
|Espanyol
|26
|-8
|33
|13
|Girona
|26
|-7
|31
|14
|Leganes
|25
|-5
|30
|15
|Levante
|25
|-8
|30
|16
|Real Valladolid
|26
|-14
|26
|17
|Celta Vigo
|26
|-8
|25
|18
|Villarreal
|26
|-8
|23
|19
|Rayo Vallecano
|26
|-17
|23
|20
|Huesca
|26
|-16
|22
Getafe further boosted their unlikely push for a Champions League spot by earning an impressive 2-1 win at Real Betis on Sunday.
This was supposed to be the week when Barcelona fell apart. Yet they emerged with three wins from three at Sevilla and twice at Real Madrid.
More than 25 million fans in China were estimated to have watched online as Wu Lei become the first Chinese player to score a goal in La Liga.
Gerard Pique says his gesture Real Madrid supporters during Barca's 1-0 win on Saturday was aimed at "heating up" the atmosphere at the Bernabeu.
Real Madrid coach Santi Solari again rued his team's missed chances after a second Clasico loss in four days to Barcelona.
Following Real Madrid's second El Clasico defeat in four days, the ESPN FC crew delve deeper into the behind the scenes issues at the Spanish giants