          2018/2019 Spanish Primera División
          Real Betis Real Betis BET
          1
          FT
          2
          Getafe Getafe GET
          • Joaquín (75')
          • Leandro Cabrera (20')
          • Jaime Mata (44')

          Getafe maintain Champions League push with win at Betis

          12:30 PM ET
          • Reuters

          Spanish Primera División Standings

          POS Team GP GD PTS
          1 Barcelona 26 +41 60
          2 Atletico Madrid 25 +19 50
          3 Real Madrid 26 +12 48
          4 Getafe 26 +11 42
          5 Alavés 26 -2 40
          6 Sevilla FC 26 +7 37
          7 Real Betis 26 -2 36
          8 Real Sociedad 25 +5 35
          9 Eibar 26 -1 34
          10 Valencia 25 +4 33
          11 Athletic Bilbao 25 -3 33
          12 Espanyol 26 -8 33
          13 Girona 26 -7 31
          14 Leganes 25 -5 30
          15 Levante 25 -8 30
          16 Real Valladolid 26 -14 26
          17 Celta Vigo 26 -8 25
          18 Villarreal 26 -8 23
          19 Rayo Vallecano 26 -17 23
          20 Huesca 26 -16 22

