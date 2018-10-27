        <
        >
          2018/2019 Spanish Primera División
          Atletico Madrid Atletico Madrid ATM
          2
          FT
          0
          Real Sociedad Real Sociedad RSO
          • Diego Godín (45')
          • Filipe Luís (60')

          Atletico Madrid go top of La Liga after seeing off Real Sociedad

          Atletico Madrid players celebrate after a Diego Godin goal against Real Sociedad. Getty Images
          4:52 PM ET
          • Reuters

          Atletico Madrid climbed to the top of La Liga with a comfortable 2-0 win at home to Real Sociedad on Saturday, easing the pain of their humbling 4-0 defeat at Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League in midweek.

          Defender Diego Godin broke the deadlock right at the end of the first half, sliding to the ground to pounce on a loose ball after the visitors had failed to properly clear a pass from Argentine Angel Correa.

          Brazilian left-back Filipe Luis sealed the win on the hour mark, smashing the ball into the top corner with his right foot after creeping into the area from the left-hand side and cleverly holding off a challenge from a defender.

          Atletico lead the standings on 19 points after 10 games, although champions Barcelona could climb back to the summit if they beat Real Madrid in Sunday's 'Clasico', while Alaves will also move ahead of Atletico if they win at home to Villarreal.

