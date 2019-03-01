        <
        >
          2018/2019 Italian Serie A
          Cagliari Cagliari CAG
          2
          FT
          1
          Internazionale Internazionale INT
          • Luca Ceppitelli (31')
          • Leonardo Pavoletti (43')
          • Lautaro Martínez (38')

          Inter lose at Cagliari in blow to top-four hopes

          play
          Cagliari 2-1 Inter: Nerazzurri's position in jeopardy (1:32)

          Inter risk losing their hold on third place in Serie A thanks to a stunning loss at Cagliari, which leaves them only two points above Milan. (1:32)

          4:48 PM ET
          • Reuters

          March 1 (Reuters) - Inter Milan lost 2-1 to Cagliari on Friday to stay third in Italy's Serie A in a blow to their bid for a Champions League spot.

          Inter are on 47 points, two points ahead of fourth-placed AC Milan and three clear of fifth-placed AS Roma who both have a game in hand.

          Luca Ceppitelli gave Cagliari a 31st-minute lead before Lautaro Martinez levelled for Inter five minutes later.

          But the visitors' joy was short-lived as Leonardo Pavoletti netted the winner with a sublime first-time volley from Darijo Srna's cross two minutes before halftime.

          Cagliari could have grabbed a third in stoppage-time but Nicolo Barella blazed his penalty over the crossbar. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)

