        <
        >
          2018/2019 Italian Serie A
          Lazio Lazio LAZ
          0
          FT
          3
          Internazionale Internazionale INT
          • Mauro Icardi (28', 70')
          • Marcelo Brozovic (41')

          Mauro Icardi scores twice as impressive Inter Milan collect sixth straight Serie A win

          play
          Lazio 0-3 Inter: Icardi continues to captivate (1:38)

          Mauro Icardi and Inter recovered from their Champions League loss to Barcelona with a win at Lazio, powered by Icardi's two-goal night. (1:38)

          6:12 PM ET
          • Reuters

          Inter Milan captain Mauro Icardi scored twice as they beat Lazio 3-0 away on Monday with an impressive all-round performance to claim their sixth Serie A win in a row.

          The win pulled Inter level with Napoli. Both have 22 points, six behind leaders Juventus, and Inter have the better goal difference, although positions are ultimately decided on the head-to-head record.

          Inter have clearly got over their shaky start to the season, which included shock defeats to Sassuolo and Parma.

          After a dominant start on Monday, they went ahead through Icardi in the 28th minute.

          It was an untidy goal as Lazio missed several chances to clear before the Argentine scored from close range with a typically opportunist effort.

          Marcelo Brozovic added a second four minutes before half-time with a low shot from outside the penalty area which went through a forest of legs.

          Lazio showed little sign of a reaction after the break and Icardi wrapped up the points with a well-taken goal in the 70th minute.

          Borja Valero threaded the ball through the Lazio defence and then Icardi cut inside Senad Lulic before firing a low shot past Thomas Strakosha.

          Lazio are fourth with 18 points.

          Betting Odds
          Presented By

          New Customers Only
          Up to £100 in Bet Credits
          Join Here

          Sign up, deposit £5 or more to your account and bet365 will match your qualifying deposit in Bet Credits when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. More Details

          Serie A News

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices