          2018/2019 Italian Serie A
          AS Roma AS Roma ROMA
          3
          FT
          3
          Atalanta Atalanta ATA
          • Javier Pastore (2')
          • Alessandro Florenzi (60')
          • Kostas Manolas (82')
          • Timothy Castagne (19')
          • Emiliano Rigoni (22', 38')

          Kostas Manolas goal completes comeback in Roma draw against Atalanta

          play
          Roma 3-3 Atalanta: Giallorossi fight back (2:22)

          Atalanta responded to a Javier Pastore stunner by taking a 3-1 lead at the Stadio Olimpico, but Roma wouldn't be denied a point in a thrilling draw. (2:22)

          6:09 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          ROME -- Comeback specialist Kostas Manolas scored the equaliser for Roma in a 3-3 draw with Atalanta in Serie A on Monday.

          Eight minutes from time, in Roma's home opener, Manolas was waiting at the far post when a free kick from Aleksandar Kolarov came over the top, allowing the Greece centre-back to tap in.

          With Roma having trailed 3-1 at half-time, Manolas' goal immediately brought back memories of his decisive late score in the 3-0 victory over Barcelona in last season's Champions League quarterfinal -- when Roma overturned a 4-1 first-leg deficit.

          However, Edin Dzeko and Patrik Schick each missed solid chances at a winner.

          Roma and Atalanta each have four points from the opening two rounds -- two points behind leaders Juventus, Napoli and Spal.

          Roma had taken an early lead when newly signed Javier Pastore scored a delightful back-heel goal two minutes in.

          But Atalanta then took advantage of poor defending -- including by Manolas -- and produced an equaliser from Timothy Castagne, then a brace from Emiliano Rigoni.

          Alessandro Florenzi began Roma's comeback by bursting through the center of Atalanta's defence and unleashing a long shot on the hour mark.

          Roma visit AC Milan on Friday, a day after Atalanta visit Copenhagen in the Europa League playoffs. Atalanta and Copenhagen drew 0-0 in the opening leg.

