England rode a trio of first-half goals to a 3-0 victory over Japan to win the SheBelieves Cup on Tuesday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

England knew going in that a win against Japan was all they'd need to take home top spot in the exhibition tournament after having beaten Brazil 2-1 and drawn 2-2 with the U.S.

Lucy Staniforth opened the scoring in the 12th minute with Karen Carney and Beth Mead extending the Lionesses' lead to 3-0 ahead of half-time.

Japan stood tall in the second half and didn't allow any more goals, but despite splitting possession on the night with England they were unable to find the back of the net as the match ended 3-0.

Phil Neville's team is preparing for the summer's World Cup in France where the England women are considered to be among the contenders behind favorites the U.S., France and Germany.