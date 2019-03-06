Marcus Rashford scored a stoppage time penalty as Manchester United complete a sensational turnaround by overturning a 2-0 first leg deficit to qualify for the Champions League in the round of 16 after beating Paris Saint-Germain 3-1 at the Parc des Princes.

United were a goal ahead on the night but seemingly crashing out of Europe,referee (VAR),until referee Damir Skomina awarded a penalty for a handball by Presnel Kimpembe and Rashford showed compsure beyond his years to slam home the spot kick.

With a long list of absentees, United were huge underdogs and started the match with Scott McTominay, Andreas Pereira and Fred in midfield, while Eric Bailly started a right-back with Ashley Young further forward.

But they were a goal ahead within two minutes after in-form Romelu Lukaku pounced on a short back pass from Thilo Kehrer to round Gianluigi Buffon and slide the ball into the empty.

PSG reacted well to the goal and took control of the game, eventually seeing their good work rewarded on 12 minutes when Juan Bernat breezed past a static Bailly to equalise after Kylian Mbappe had played a ball across the goal.

Manchester United players celebrate after Marcus Rashford's last gasp penalty winner. Getty

However, United were back in front on the half hour mark when Buffon spilled a routine Marcus Rashford effort to the feet of Lukaku, who tapped the ball into the net.

With United enjoying more possession, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reacted by replacing the disappointing Bailly with Diogo Dalot -- who made a big difference when introduced against Southampton on Saturday -- and putting Young back in defence.

Angel Di Maria, who was created both goals at Old Trafford, thought he had levelled things up on the night, only to see his delicate chip over David De Gea ruled out for offside before Rashford put United through in stoppage time.

The result sees United reach the quarterfinal stage for the first time since 2011, while PSG are eliminated in the round o 16 for the third consecutive season.