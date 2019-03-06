Porto converted a penalty awarded following a VAR review three minutes from the end of extra time to beat AS Roma 3-1 and reach the Champions League quarterfinals after an epic finale on Wednesday.

Fernando went down as he tried to meet Maxi Pereira's low shot across the face of the goal and, after studying the pitchside monitor, the referee judged that his shirt had been tugged by Alessandro Florenzi.

Alex Telles emphatically converted the spot kick to give Porto a 4-3 aggregate win in the round of 16 tie and heap further pressure on Roma coach Eusebio Di Francesco, who Italian media said before the match was fighting to keep his job.

Shortly afterwards, Roma also thought they had won a penalty when the referee stopped the game while the video assistant looked for a possible push by Moussa Marega on Patrik Schick but play was waved on, this time without a pitchside review.

Porto defender Pepe will miss the quarter-final first leg through suspension after being booked following a clash with Edin Dzeko. The pair pressed their foreheads against each other and the Roma forward than fell over backwards.

Dzeko was also yellow-carded for the farcical incident.