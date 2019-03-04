        <
          2019 Major League Soccer, Regular Season
          DC United DC United DCU
          2
          FT
          0
          Atlanta United FC Atlanta United FC ATL
          • Paul Arriola (45'+1')
          • Luciano Acosta (58')

          Paul Arriola, Luciano Acosta lead D.C. United past Atlanta United

          play
          Guzan howler gifts D.C. United a 2nd goal (1:39)

          Major League Soccer: Luciano Acosta (58') D.C. United 2-0 Atlanta United (1:39)

          8:20 PM ET
          • ESPN

          D.C United got their 2019 season off to a perfect start by beating defending MLS Cup champion Atlanta United 2-0 at home on Sunday.

          D.C., looking to improve off a strong 2018 campaign, got goals from Paul Arriola and Luciano Acosta on a rainy night in the U.S. capital.

          Arriola was first to strike in first-half stoppage time when, from a corner kick, he pounced on a loose ball near the goal line and smashed into a gaping net.

          Acosta sealed the points just before the hour mark -- the winter Paris Saint-Germain target taking advantage of the poor field conditions and skipping a driven shot past a clumsy Brad Guzan in the Atlanta goal.

