D.C United got their 2019 season off to a perfect start by beating defending MLS Cup champion Atlanta United 2-0 at home on Sunday.

D.C., looking to improve off a strong 2018 campaign, got goals from Paul Arriola and Luciano Acosta on a rainy night in the U.S. capital.

Arriola was first to strike in first-half stoppage time when, from a corner kick, he pounced on a loose ball near the goal line and smashed into a gaping net.

Acosta sealed the points just before the hour mark -- the winter Paris Saint-Germain target taking advantage of the poor field conditions and skipping a driven shot past a clumsy Brad Guzan in the Atlanta goal.