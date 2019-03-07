Arsenal's Europa League hopes suffered a serious setback after a 3-1 first-leg loss at Stade Rennes in round of 16 action on Thursday.

The Gunners took early control of the game at Roazhon Park when Alex Iwobi scored in the third minute, a curling cross-shot that bounced off the far post and into the net.

But things began to turn sour for Arsenal afterward. Benjamin Bourigeaud's equalised things for the Ligue 1 hosts in the 38th minute. Three minutes later, Arsenal went down a player when Sokratis Papastathopoulos sent off on a red card.

Rennes took the lead on Nacho Monreal's own goal in the 65th minute and Ismaila Sarr's specatucular header off a left-wing cross two minutes from full-time secured Rennes the deserved win.

Arsenal had never lost to French opposition away from home in 12 previous European games.

The return leg is on March 14 at Emirates Stadium.