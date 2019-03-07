Chelsea earned a convincing 3-0 Europa League round-of-16 win over Dynamo Kiev in the first leg at Stamford Bridge on Thursday night.

Chelsea had the better of the opening minutes and found their first in the 17th with a neat one-two between Olivier Giroud and Pedro left the latter all alone to finish from close range past Dynamo's Denys Boyko.

Pedro had multiple chances to extend Chelsea's lead as the first half played out, but Boyko twice stopped him on the doorstep and the referee waved off a penalty shout from the Spaniard after he'd been bundled over in the area.

Willian doubled Chelsea's lead in the 65th minute with a sublime free kick from outside the area, curling a right-footed shot past Bokyo to make it 2-0 with substitute Callum Hudson-Odoi adding further gloss to the scoreline just before full-time.

The two teams will meet again in Kiev on March 14, to determine who will progress to the quarterfinals.