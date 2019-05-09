Chelsea's victory over Eintracht Frankfurt sets up a date with Premier League rivals Arsenal in the Europa League final. Getty

Chelsea needed penalties to beat Eintracht Frankfurt (4-3) in the Europa League semifinals and set up an all-English final against Arsenal.

Eden Hazard easily knocked in the game-winner in what could be the Belgian star's last game at Stamford Bridge in a Chelsea kit.

The game resorted to the shootout after the two-legged semifinal finished 2-2 on aggregate.

The Blues will face their London rivals -- who defeated Valencia earlier on Wednesday -- in the final in Baku on May 29.

With Liverpool taking on Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League final in Madrid on June 1, it will be the first time that a single country has all four finalists in the two major European finals.

Eintracht started strong and nearly nabbed the crucial away goal if not for Kepa Arrizabalaga's fine save of Danny da Costa's monstrous strike from outside the box.

Chelsea settled down and took the lead in the 28th minute, when Ruben Loftus-Cheek had time to slip the ball past Frankfurt goalkeeper Kevin Trapp after an initial release down the left flank by Eden Hazard.

Following the break, Eintracht quickly regrouped to equalised in the 49th minute when Luka Jovic got behind Chelsea's backline for a composed shot past Kepa.

Both sides had solid chances to break through for the game winner but ultimately were unable to get a second goal, sending the match into added extra time.

David Luiz saved Chelsea in the 100th minute when the Brazilian stretched out in time to clear Sebastian Haller's dangerous low shot right at the goal line.

Chelsea seemingly won in the 116th minute when Cesar Azpilicueta nodded the ball in after Trapp fumbled the ball at the line, but the official called a foul on the Blues captain.

Chelsea's prior appearance in a Europa League final was in 2013, a 2-1 win over Benfica.