Can Alberto Contador disrupt this Tour de France?

BERGERAC, Spain -- Ever proud, always defiant, Alberto Contador refuses to throw in the towel.

Following his "Black Sunday" on the road to Chambery, when he crashed twice and sunk out of the GC frame, Contador vows to go down swinging.

Perhaps it's just what this Tour de France needs.

"My GC chances are completely shot," Contador admitted. "On the other hand, maybe it opens me up to do some beautiful things. Maybe in the last week." Could Contador be the great disruptor that this Tour needs?

