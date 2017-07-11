BERGERAC, France -- A French rider with a chance to win the Tour de France? Surely, you jest.

It's no joke. No Frenchman has won the Tour since Bernard Hinault in 1985, but there is a real chance a Frenchman could win the yellow jersey this year.

How big of a chance? Well, not huge -- but certainly viable. Three-time champion Chris Froome looks firmly in control halfway through the 2017 Tour, but the French have their first legitimate shot in three-plus decades at turning the yellow-jersey dream into reality.

Leading the charge is 26-year-old Romain Bardet. Tall, lean and erudite, the French climber is hovering close to Froome, ending today's 10th stage in third place at 51 seconds back, and it fills the French with optimism and hope unseen in decades.

"The yellow jersey is still far, but not too far," said Bardet, who races for the French Ag2r-La Mondiale squad. "Everything is still to play for."

Could Bardet finally lead French fans out of their Tour purgatory? It just might happen. Bardet is a natural-born climber, and he proved last year that he has the legs to drop Froome in the long climbs, finishing second overall to the Brit in 2016.

After two mountain stages and one time trial, a Frenchman is in the conversation. That's enough to rally a nation. "Bardet -- stronger than ever," beamed the French sports daily L'Equipe in Tuesday's edition.

This year, Bardet's ambitions are nothing short of all-out victory. He bet his entire season on the Tour and has the ambition to end the Team Sky stranglehold on the yellow jersey. It's panache unseen since the days of Hinault.

"Never say never," said Vincent Lavenu, manager of Bardet's team. "Froome and his Team Sky are very strong, but Romain is motivated and brings superb form. We can dream."

After years of being cycling's punching bag -- first by the Americans with the beloved Greg LeMond in the 1980s and then the controversial Lance Armstrong, and now by the Brits -- the French are on the rise.

Bardet is the leading light of a new wave of young, modern and ambitious French talent. French national champion Arnaud Démare, who abandoned Sunday, won France's first bunch sprint finish since 2006 in Stage 4 of the Tour. And Tour rookie Lillian Calmejane won Stage 8 in a daring, all-day breakaway. People are already calling him the next Thomas Voeckler, the beloved veteran who is a favorite of women across France. Warren Barguil (Sunweb) started Tuesday's 10th stage in the King of the Mountain best climber's jersey and is another budding GC star.

Even outside the Tour, French talent runs deep across today's peloton. Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step) nearly won the one-day classic Liege-Bastogne-Liege two years ago. Many consider 20-year-old David Gaudu (FDJ) the best raw talent in decades.

All are in their 20s, all unburdened by the scandals of the past. What's going on? Call it the French Revolution on wheels.

"Undoubtedly, it is a French renaissance, and maybe more than that," said journalist Francois Thomazeau, a veteran of 28 Tours. "We don't have a French winner yet, like a [Laurent] Fignon or Hinault, but in my memory, I cannot remember such depth in the French peloton."

In a nation where cycling is as much a part of the cultural landscape as baseball is in the United States, there have been some lean years for French fans. France invented the Tour de France more than a century ago, but the French haven't been a factor in the Tour in decades.

While the French have always had a large presence across the peloton -- four major French-backed teams are part of the 20-team WorldTour league -- they've not been a serious threat for the prized yellow jersey since the 1980s.

Hinault was the last to win when he claimed his fifth and final Tour in 1985. Laurent Fignon won two Tours in the early 1980s, and barely lost what would have been his third in 1989 when he lost the Tour in a final-day time trial to LeMond by just eight seconds, still the smallest margin of victory in Tour history.

In 1985, Bernard Hinault was the last Frenchman to win the Tour de France. A new crop of French talent hopes to close that gap soon. AFP/Getty Images

Since then, the French have wandered in the cycling wilderness. Spanish cyclist Miguel Indurain won five straight from 1991-95. After a few transition years, Armstrong won seven Tours from 1999 to 2005 that have since been erased from the record books. And now Team Sky is dominating the Tour, winning four of five yellow jerseys from 2012 to 2016.

The French weren't even close. From Richard Virenque's scandal-tainted third-place podium in 1997 all the way to 2014, when Jean-Christophe Péraud and Thibaut Pinot finished second and third, respectively, no Frenchman was a serious threat for the yellow jersey.

This year's Tour is different. French riders are standing shoulder to shoulder with the elite of the peloton.

"It is an exciting time for French cycling," Lavenu said. "We have lived through many dramas, but now there is a feeling of optimism and possibility."

Bardet is no fluke. He's been on a steady upward trajectory since his Tour debut in 2013, when he finished a promising 15th. In 2014, he raised eyebrows and expectations with a sixth-place finish. Two years ago, he faltered a bit on GC but won his first Tour stage. Last year, he kept plugging away and rode to second overall, 4:05 slower than Froome.

Bardet isn't cowering at the challenge. He attacked aggressively in Sunday's ninth stage fraught with danger and risk, pulling away from the pack on the harrowing descent off the Mont du Chat. Only a concerted chase by his GC rivals denied him the stage victory and possibly the yellow jersey.

"I faced some headwind, but I admit I was dreaming of capturing the yellow jersey," Bardet said Sunday. "I am hopeful for the remainder of the race. I hope to keep the pressure high until we arrive to more favorable terrain, especially in the Alps."

As hopeful as everyone in France is right now, Bardet would need a major coup to fulfill their collective dreams.

Bardet is firmly on Froome's radar, which is a big difference compared with last year. In 2016, Froome gave Bardet some rope when he attacked in the Alps. This year, Bardet is so close to Froome that the Frenchman won't be given any space.

"At this point, we're not going to allow anyone to come back on GC," Froome said Tuesday. "Anyone close at this stage of the race I'd have to consider a threat, Bardet included. I would be straight after him."

And then there's the penultimate stage time trial in Marseille, where Froome can take back at least one minute or more on Bardet.

Even if Bardet doesn't win this year, just being in the frame for the fight for the yellow jersey is energizing a nation.