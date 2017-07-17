MILWAUKEE -- The U.S. Coast Guard says it rescued four people from a capsized boat on Lake Michigan during the annual Chicago Yacht Club Race to Mackinac.

The Coast Guard said the four were clinging to the vessel's hull and that only two were wearing life jackets when rescued Sunday off the lakeshore community of Fox Point north of Milwaukee. The Coast Guard said the four are in good condition.

WISN-TV reports that another person was rescued by a citizen after falling overboard in a separate incident Sunday.

The 333-mile yacht race starts off Chicago and ends in Lake Huron off Mackinac Island, Michigan.