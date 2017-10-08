An American man has won the Chicago Marathon for the first time since 2002.

Galen Rupp crossed the finish line at 2 hours, 9 minutes, 20 seconds. Kenyan Abel Kirui came in second, 28 seconds behind Rupp, while another Kenyan, Bernard Kipyego, was third.

The women's race was won by Ethiopian Tirunesh Dibaba in 2:18:31. Brigid Kosgei of Kenya came in second, and Jordan Hasay was third in 2:20:57 -- the second-fastest marathon time ever by an American woman.

The last American to win the men's race was Khalid Khannouchi in 2002.

More than 40,000 runners started the 40th annual race, and more than 1 million spectators lined the route.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.