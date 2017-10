For two decades, Meb Keflezighi has been at the forefront of American distance running. Now, on the eve of his retirement, we're taking a look at his evolution -- and his future.

The Home Stretch is a five-part documentary series that follows Meb as he approaches his final professional race: the New York City Marathon. The first episode will premiere Oct. 31 on RunnersWorld.com, with subsequent episodes to follow each weekday -- and the finale the day after the race on Nov. 6.

View the trailer here on Runner's World.