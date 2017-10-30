Shalane Flanagan ramped up her mileage like never before ahead of the 2017 New York City Marathon. Her desire to put some kind of special-though undefined-finishing touch on her career, one of the most decorated in American women's running, has called for a new approach to her preparation.

"I'm at the point that I'm not saving myself like I have 10 more years in the sport," Flanagan, 36, said on Wednesday, during a phone interview with Runner's World. "I'm completely just throwing myself all into whatever I decide to do."

Read the rest of the story on Runner's World.