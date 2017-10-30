        <
          Shalane Flanagan is racing New York -- and it could be her last marathon

          Olympic silver medalist Shalane Flanagan is set to compete at the 2017 New York City Marathon on Nov. 5. Daniel Petty/The Denver Post/Getty Images
          11:01 AM ET
          • Erin Strout, Special from Runner's World

          Shalane Flanagan ramped up her mileage like never before ahead of the 2017 New York City Marathon. Her desire to put some kind of special-though undefined-finishing touch on her career, one of the most decorated in American women's running, has called for a new approach to her preparation.

          "I'm at the point that I'm not saving myself like I have 10 more years in the sport," Flanagan, 36, said on Wednesday, during a phone interview with Runner's World. "I'm completely just throwing myself all into whatever I decide to do."

