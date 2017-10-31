New York City Marathon 2017: Schedule, news and results

With more than 50,000 participants -- out of more than 90,000 applicants -- expected to take the course on Sunday for the 47th edition of the TCS New York City Marathon, the race is special for several reasons. Celebrated Olympian Meb Keflezighi will run his last marathon as a pro, Shalane Flanagan will run her first marathon since the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics and Tatyana McFadden will look to defend her 2016 title in the wheelchair division.
The details
Date: Nov. 5
Start times: 8:30 a.m. ET, wheelchair division; 9:20 a.m., pro women; 9:50 a.m., pro men; final wave, 11 a.m.
Start line: Western end of Verrazano-Narrows Bridge, Staten Island
Finish line: Just outside of Tavern on the Green, Central Park
Results: New York Marathon real-time results
Route: Map and other info
Official race website: TCS New York Marathon
How to watch
In the New York tri-state area: Watch the broadcast live on race day on WABC-TV, Channel 7, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. ET. The race also will be presented live on abc7ny.com and via the Watch ABC app. Prerace coverage will be carried live on WABC-TV, Channel 7, from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Additional weekend race-related events will be carried live in the New York tri-state area on WABC-TV, Channel 7, on Friday from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Saturday from 7:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
For the rest of the nation: Watch live coverage from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. ET on race day on ESPN2 and via Watch ESPN on computers, tablets, smartphones, Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox 360 and Xbox One, for those who have video subscriptions from affiliated providers. Additionally, the race will be available in Spanish via ESPN Deportes+. Prerace and continuing coverage also will be carried live nationally on ESPN3 from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. ESPN3 also will present a view of the finish line from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET. Also catch the national highlight show on your local ABC affiliates from 4 to 6 p.m.
On mobile devices: This broadcast is available live on tablets or smartphones with Watch ABC in New York and Watch ESPN nationwide. Access to Watch ABC and Watch ESPN is available through participating TV providers.
Around the world: International viewers can watch the broadcast from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. ET via a variety of global broadcast partners; international viewers should check local listings.
Live streaming coverage schedule
Opening ceremony: Friday from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN3
Countdown to the starting line: Saturday from 11:30 p.m. to 12 p.m. ET on ESPN3
Eyewitness News Marathon Sunday: Sunday from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. ET on ESPN3
New York Marathon: Sunday from 9 a.m. 12:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2
New York Marathon, live continuing coverage: Sunday from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. ET on ESPN3.
New York Marathon rebroadcast: Sunday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. ET on ABC.
Features and news
By the numbers: Meb Keflezighi's marathon of a career: As Meb Keflezighi nears the 2017 New York Marathon on Nov. 5 -- his final 26.2 mile race as a pro -- we break down what it took to get him here. Hint: That may include a few run-ins with canines. Read
NY Marathon field 'one of the best ever assembled': Mary Keitany is arguably one of the best female marathoners of all time, and on Sunday will be aiming to record a fourth consecutive win at the highly competitive New York City Marathon. Read
NYPD promises tightened security for marathon: NYPD official Carlos Gomez vows that the marathon on Sunday in New York City will be a "very safe event," one that will include sniper teams, sand truck barricades and counterterrorism officers. Read
NYC Marathon officials say race to go on as planned after terrorist attack : Following Tuesday's terrorist attack in lower Manhattan, New York City Marathon officials are postponing some media events. All other race week activities will go on as planned. Read
Run this town: New York City: Whether you're training for the marathon or simply looking for a few running-centric suggestions for your next visit, we've compiled a range of local favorites, from out-of-the-way routes to delicious fuel and must-have gear. Read
What athletes eat: Running legend Kathrine Switzer's beef and Brussels sprouts dinner: Fifty years ago, Kathrine Switzer made headlines as the first woman to officially enter the Boston Marathon. Now, at age 70, she has barely slowed her pace. She'll run this weekend's New York City Marathon. And she shared one of her favorite training dishes. Read
Aliphine Tuliamuk's rise to the top of elite running: Kenyan-American Aliphine Tuliamuk was born to a family of 32 kids -- and not enough money for running shoes. But through a turn of good luck she got a free pair, and now, at age 28, she's aiming to win this year's NYC Marathon. Read
Wilson Kipsang, Buzunesh Deba join field for NYC Marathon: Former champion Wilson Kipsang of Kenya and runner-up Buzunesh Deba of Ethiopia have joined the field for the New York City Marathon. Read