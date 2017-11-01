New York City Marathon officials are postponing some media events following Tuesday's apparent terrorist attack in lower Manhattan, but said that, at this point, all other race week activities will continue as planned.

"With respect to the victims, their families, and our city agency partners, we will be postponing our ceremonial Blue Line Painting and Faces of the Marathon media events originally scheduled for Wednesday,'' the New York Road Runners organization said in a statement.

The race organization earlier had released a more general statement: "New York Road Runners extends our deepest sympathies to the victims, their families, and all who have been affected by the tragedy in Lower Manhattan. We are monitoring the situation closely with our city, state, and federal agency partners, particularly the NYPD. For this weekend's marathon, as with all of our events, the safety and security of our runners, staff, volunteers, and spectators is our top priority. Together with our agency partners, we have extensive safety and security measures in place, both visible and behind the scenes. We are constantly reviewing our plans with law enforcement and will consider any necessary modifications or enhancements.''

An estimated 50,000 runners are expected to start Sunday's race, which begins on Staten Island and winds through all five boroughs. The course enters Manhattan via the Queensboro Bridge and East 59th Street, several miles north of the site of Tuesday's attack, and does not pass any closer.

Marathon organizers implemented heightened security procedures at the 2001 race, which took place less than two months after the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Further measures were put into place after the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings.