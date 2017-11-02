As tens of thousands of runners from around the world lace up for the annual New York City Marathon -- slated to start Sunday (live coverage on ESPN2 and WatchESPN from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m ET) -- ESPN.com spoke to two Chinese runners who traveled thousands of miles to the Big Apple for one of the biggest global sporting events.

Chen Yuefei of Shanghai, 45, and 29-year-old Zhang Chao of Beijing -- both first-time NYC Marathon participants -- are among many Chinese traveling abroad to run major marathons as the sport gathers steam across the country. In a conversation with ESPN.com, they shared their marathon journeys, goals in New York, preparations and good luck charms.

This interview has been edited for clarity and brevity.

ESPN.com: How did you get into marathon running?

Chen: I started running in 2013. At first, I wanted to lose weight and stay fit, and within half a year, I started brisk walking and lost about 50 pounds, it was significant. In 2013, when I was traveling in Manchester, I started training for marathon. Two months later, I ran my first half-marathon in Guangzhou, and one month later, I ran my first full marathon in Shanghai.

Zhang: 2012 was a tough year for me. I was quite lost until I read Haruki Murakami's book, "What I Talk About When I Talk About Running." After that, I started running myself. It is like meditation. I ran that year's marathon to show that if I could push myself this far, maybe I'm strong enough to deal with other adversities and uncertainties in my life.

ESPN.com: Why did you decide to run the New York City Marathon?

Chen: It is a World Marathon Major event, so I thought it would be great to finish one. Once I qualified for the event, I immediately decided I should run. November is the time of the year that I could actually plan for and make the trip happen. I also qualified for the Boston Marathon this year. It has the strictest rules for qualification, but I couldn't come because of commitments in China.

Zhang: Our company has been an official sponsor for the NYC Marathon for a few years. Plus, I'm turning 30 next year. This will be a gift in memory of my 20s. To me, running, especially running a marathon, is all about overcoming fear. I hope in the next decade of my life, I can do things out of love, not fear.

ESPN.com: How popular is the NYC Marathon in China?

Chen: Since the NYC Marathon is a World Marathon Major event, a lot of people -- especially runners -- are talking about it in China. More and more Chinese are running at the event now and it just keeps becoming more popular. During our training, the runners were talking about running Boston, Chicago and New York marathons all together.

Zhang: Marathon is definitely getting more popular in China. Young people now start to embrace a healthier lifestyle and start running marathons. We have many apps helping people train and find a runner community. The NYC Marathon is definitely on top of the list of dream marathons to run.

ESPN.com: How are you dealing with travel, jet lag and other challenges here?

Chen: We arrived here a week in advance to settle down and get ready for the marathon. I've traveled globally quite a bit, so I wasn't bothered much by the jet lag. I have been running on the roads of Manhattan. I did a half-marathon practice run last Saturday. I didn't find much difference between training in China and training in the U.S. I am eating the same food I ate in China -- salad and Chinese food.

Zhang: I took a week off and arrived early so I can get enough sleep, get over the jet lag and train. I have been running all over Manhattan -- on the roads, trails and in the parks.

ESPN.com: What other plans do you have here besides running the marathon?

Chen: My wife and I have been traveling quite a bit [in the U.S.] this past week. We did a trip across the New York state. We visited Buffalo, went to Niagara Falls and hiked in Ithaca.

Zhang: I've been to the U.S. a dozen times both for work and leisure, so this time I just want to spend some quality time in New York, catching up with old friends and probably meeting some interesting people. To me, travel isn't just about sightseeing. It's more about experiencing how locals live. That's what I intend to do -- jogging in Central Park, spending a whole afternoon at MoMA, or just grabbing a coffee and reading a book at a cafe.

ESPN.com: What is your goal for the race?

Chen: I want to finish the marathon within three hours. I haven't looked at the course yet. I have the map, but I don't want to look closely at it until the day before.

Zhang: All I want is to finish it. That's it.

ESPN.com: What did you pack for this trip? Any good luck charms?

Chen: There is no such thing [as a good luck charm]. I just packed what I would pack for any other trip: running shoes, shorts and T-shirts. It's the same as always.

Zhang: I have a tattoo on my right ankle. It's a simple pattern of snow mountains. It gives me strength. If I finish this marathon, I might go get another tattoo to remember the city and this unique experience.