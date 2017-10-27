        <
          Photos: Scenes from the 2017 New York City Marathon

          Athletes arrive for the New York City Marathon as the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge is seen in the background. JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images
          Oct 26, 2017
          • ESPN.com

          After the deadliest terror attack in New York City since 9/11, more than 50,000 runners from around the world descended on the five boroughs on Sunday in a show of solidarity. Here's a look at the scene from the streets, the security and the spirit of the 2017 TCS New York City Marathon.

