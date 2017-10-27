Photos: Scenes from the 2017 New York City Marathon

After the deadliest terror attack in New York City since 9/11, more than 50,000 runners from around the world descended on the five boroughs on Sunday in a show of solidarity. Here's a look at the scene from the streets, the security and the spirit of the 2017 TCS New York City Marathon.

People pass through a security checkpoint on Staten Island before the marathon. AP Photo/Craig Ruttle

A marathon runner sports patriotic socks near the start. JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images

Runners enter Brooklyn after crossing the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge. AP Photo/Craig Ruttle

NYPD officers monitor racers at the finish line. TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

People cheer as runners move along Fourth Avenue in Brooklyn. AP Photo/Andres Kudacki

The leaders of the professional men's division make their way. Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Shalane Flanagan of the United States celebrates winning the professional women's division. Elsa/Getty Images