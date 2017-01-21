Favoritessettings

Benoit Photo
2hSteve Andersen | Daily Racing Form

Finest City repels challenge to win Santa Monica

Wavell Avenue couldn't do it in the Breeders' Cup Filly and Mare Sprint at Santa Anita in November. Fantastic Style failed in the $200,000 Santa Monica Stakes at Santa Anita on Saturday.

Coglianese Photos
5hJay Privman | Daily Racing Form

California Chrome gets final workout before Pegasus Cup

California Chrome looked as good as ever in that final workout, effortlessly flying through five furlongs in 58.91 seconds, and galloping out six furlongs in 1:12.41.

Coglianese Photos
4hMarty McGee | Daily Racing Form

Early Entry comes back to win Sunshine Millions Sprint

Kathleen O'Connell's dedication manifested itself Saturday when Early Entry returned from a layoff of nearly a year in winning the $100,000 Sunshine Millions Sprint at Gulfstream Park.

Benoit Photo
5dMike Watchmaker

Will Pegasus be more than two-horse race?

When I say the horses in total aren't really there, I mean nothing has happened over the past several months to alter the storyline that this inaugural Pegasus is strictly a two-horse affair.

NYRA/Adam Coglianese
5dDavid Grening | Daily Racing Form

Green Gratto wins by a head in Toboggan Stakes

Jockey Kendrick Carmouche suggested that the connections of Green Gratto alter the blinkers the 7-year-old gelding wears in his races.

Benoit Photo
8dJay Hovdey

Award winners can settle it on the track in Pegasus

If nothing else, the Pegasus race will present a rare opportunity to find out which awards ceremony got it right, since both California Chrome and Arrogate are hurtling in that direction.

9dChristina Moore | America's Best Racing

Everything you need to know about the Pegasus Cup

The racing world is laser-focused on South Florida right now, where 12 of the best horses in the world will square off in just a couple of weeks at Gulfstream Park for a whopping $12 million.

Benoit Photo
12dMike Watchmaker

Gormley passes first Kentucky Derby test

January may be barely a week old, but for many the real road to the May 6 Kentucky Derby began Saturday at Santa Anita in a sloppy-track Sham Stakes.

11dMatt Hegarty | Daily Racing Form

Trainer banned from entries in 2017 Breeders' Cup

The trainer Ron Ellis will not be allowed to enter any horses in the 2017 Breeders' Cup under a formal adoption of a sanction by Breeders' Cup on Tuesday.

NYRA/Adam Coglianese
12dJay Bergman | Daily Racing Form

Winter racing is not quite what it used to be

It's a new year and to many that means renewed optimism and hope that no matter what last year looked like this next 12 months is sure to be better.

Sue Kawczynski/Eclipse Sportswire/Getty Images
15dBrad Free | Daily Racing Form

American Gal out following surgery to remove bone chip

American Gal, among the top 3-year-old fillies at Santa Anita and one of the Kaleem Shah-owned runners previously trained by Bob Baffert, will be out 60 days after undergoing minor surgery.

