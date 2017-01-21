Finest City repels challenge to win Santa Monica
Wavell Avenue couldn't do it in the Breeders' Cup Filly and Mare Sprint at Santa Anita in November. Fantastic Style failed in the $200,000 Santa Monica Stakes at Santa Anita on Saturday.
California Chrome looked as good as ever in that final workout, effortlessly flying through five furlongs in 58.91 seconds, and galloping out six furlongs in 1:12.41.
They saved the best for last on Saturday's Sunshine Millions card at Gulfstream Park -- a classic of a Classic won by the bob of a nose by Hy Riverside over a game but hard-luck Nauset Beach.
Our Way surged to victory Saturday against fellow Florida-breds in the $100,000 Sunshine Millions Turf at Gulfstream Park.
Granny's Kitten won his career debut back in July 2014 by more than four lengths and his second start by more than two.
Kathleen O'Connell's dedication manifested itself Saturday when Early Entry returned from a layoff of nearly a year in winning the $100,000 Sunshine Millions Sprint at Gulfstream Park.
Mia Torri remained perfect in the statebred ranks while becoming a stakes winner for the first time by outlasting You Bought Her and Moment of Delight.
If social-media chitchat and informal polls are right, then California Chrome, a 5-year-old last year, will top Arrogate for Horse of the Year.
Ever so fittingly, the Florida roots run deep for Family Meeting, winner of the $100,000 Sunshine Millions Filly and Mare Turf on Saturday at Gulfstream Park.
Uncontested was left alone on the lead in the $150,000 Smarty Jones Stakes on Monday at Oaklawn Park and put on a show in the slop.
When I say the horses in total aren't really there, I mean nothing has happened over the past several months to alter the storyline that this inaugural Pegasus is strictly a two-horse affair.
Jockey Kendrick Carmouche suggested that the connections of Green Gratto alter the blinkers the 7-year-old gelding wears in his races.
Horses entered in the $12 million Pegasus World Cup on Jan. 28 at Gulfstream Park will be subjected to additional security and testing requirements.
With each passing furlong, Prize Exhibit moved closer to the front in Monday's $100,690 Megahertz Stakes at a mile on turf at Santa Anita.
If nothing else, the Pegasus race will present a rare opportunity to find out which awards ceremony got it right, since both California Chrome and Arrogate are hurtling in that direction.
Santa Anita officials hope to add a day of racing in the coming months as a makeup for canceling Thursday's program because of wet conditions.
Now that Beholder is safely retired after what is certain to be recognized as a fourth championship season, there is the usual vacuum of power at the top of the division.
Scott Stevens was in a funk. The new year was 10 days old, and after 17 rides at Turf Paradise he still was looking for his first winner.
The racing world is laser-focused on South Florida right now, where 12 of the best horses in the world will square off in just a couple of weeks at Gulfstream Park for a whopping $12 million.
January may be barely a week old, but for many the real road to the May 6 Kentucky Derby began Saturday at Santa Anita in a sloppy-track Sham Stakes.
The trainer Ron Ellis will not be allowed to enter any horses in the 2017 Breeders' Cup under a formal adoption of a sanction by Breeders' Cup on Tuesday.
It's a new year and to many that means renewed optimism and hope that no matter what last year looked like this next 12 months is sure to be better.
American Gal, among the top 3-year-old fillies at Santa Anita and one of the Kaleem Shah-owned runners previously trained by Bob Baffert, will be out 60 days after undergoing minor surgery.
The Sunshine Millions has been a favorite of fans and horsemen alike each January since its inception in 2003.
Triple Crown winner American Pharoah's first foal has arrived.
Dr. James MacLeod of the U. of Kentucky describes advances in equine genetic testing. Duncan Taylor of Taylor Made analyzes whether horse owners/breeders are embracing it.
