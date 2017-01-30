Favoritessettings

Coglianese Photos/Viola Jasko
21hJay Privman | Daily Racing Form

Arrogate dominates world's richest race

There were 12 horses in the Pegasus World Cup, but the anticipated match race between the two best horses in the world never materialized.

1d

Arrogate wins over California Chrome

Arrogate has beaten California Chrome again, winning the $12 million Pegasus World Cup on Saturday in his rival's last race before retirement.

Coglianese Photos/Kenny martin
22hMike Watchmaker

Arrogate's Pegasus victory not hard to foresee

I am as surprised and as disappointed as anyone that the California Chrome we all had come to know and respect failed to show up in Saturday's Pegasus World Cup at Gulfstream.

Coglianese Photos/Susie Raisher
22hMatt Hegarty | Daily Racing Form

Total handle for Pegasus came in at $15.68 million

Total handle on the Pegasus World Cup on Saturday at Gulfstream Park in Florida was $15.68 million when including all multirace wagers that ended with the $12 million race.

Coglianese Photos/Alysse Jacobs
1dMike Welsch | Daily Racing Form

Suffused outduels Aries in La Prevoyante

Like a good prizefight between a couple of talented heavyweights, the result of Saturday's $200,000 La Prevoyante at Gulfstream Park went to the judges before Suffused was made the winner.

Barbara D. Livingston
1dMarty McGee | Daily Racing Form

Curlin's Approval gets the victory in Hurricane Bertie

The sky was bright blue Saturday for the Pegasus World Cup card at Gulfstream Park -- but not as bright or blue as the flashy suit worn by the winning owner in the first stakes of the day.

Coglianese Photos/Alysse Jacobs
1dMike Welsch | Daily Racing Form

Imperative closes to win Poseidon Handicap

Imperative registered a hard-fought head victory over the odds-on Stanford in the $400,000 Poseidon Handicap Saturday at Gulfstream Park.

Coglianese Photos/Susie Raisher
1dJay Privman | Daily Racing Form

Pretty Perfection upsets in Ladies' Turf Sprint

Pretty Perfection, deftly guided around a potential road hazard on the far turn of the $125,000 Ladies' Turf Sprint, secured a clean lane and was able to rally.

Benoit Photo
2dMatt Hegarty | Daily Racing Form

Long odds for investors in Pegasus World Cup

Shortly after 5:40 p.m. on Saturday, as the sun sets on Gulfstream Park in Florida, a horse will take home the largest purse ever offered in Thoroughbred racing.

Benoit Photo
2dSteve Andersen | Daily Racing Form

Jockey Van Dyke out after spill at Santa Anita

Jockey Drayden Van Dyke faces a lengthy period of recovery after severely breaking his arm in a two-horse spill at Santa Anita on Thursday.

Race of the Day: Sunday, Jan. 29 (4:40)
AP Photo/Garry Jones
2dJay Privman | Daily Racing Form

Trainer Sherman prepared for life after Chrome

Sunday morning will start a new chapter for Art Sherman, who will head back to California to tend to his barn at Los Alamitos while California Chrome heads to Kentucky.

Coglianese Photos/Leslie Martin
3dJay Privman | Daily Racing Form

Pegasus $12 million purse brings heralded rematch

There are 10 others in the race, but a victory in Saturday's $12 million Pegasus World Cup by anyone other than Arrogate or California Chrome would be a significant upset.

Connally Turf Cup preview (5:18)
Coglianese Photos/Lauren King
3dJay Privman | Daily Racing Form

Team Arrogate thinking big in Pegasus Cup

Arrogate smoothly settled into his routine at Gulfstream Park on Wednesday morning, gliding around the track under exercise rider Dana Barnes -- Jim's wife -- as if he'd been here for a month.

Maddie May Stakes preview (5:48)
Clocker's Corner Stakes preview (6:42)
Coglianese Photos
3dJay Hovdey

Pegasus World Cup not guaranteed success

Frank Stronach and a group of daring horse owners are taking a $12 million swing in the Pegasus World Cup on Saturday. Where it eventually lives in the racing firmament is up for grabs.

Cal Cup Turf Classic preview (7:55)
Al Bello/Getty Images
3dJay Privman | Daily Racing Form

Espinoza set for one last ride with California Chrome

Victor Espinoza is hoping to make the best of both a second chance and a final chance with California Chrome on Saturday in the $12 million Pegasus World Cup.

Cal Cup Derby preview (6:15)
Hurricane Bertie Stakes preview (5:08)
Gander Stakes preview (3:43)
NYRA/Adam Coglianese
3dJay Privman | Daily Racing Form

Tom Durkin finds new role at Gulfstream Park

Tom Durkin will return to Gulfstream Saturday as a part-owner in Breaking Lucky, one of the 12 starters in the inaugural running of the $12 million Pegasus Cup.

American Beauty Stakes preview (4:39)
play
Race of the Day: Friday, Jan. 27 (9:15)
Barbara D. Livingston photo
5dMike Watchmaker

California Chrome will have to overcome post draw in Pegasus

It was well-known before the Pegasus World Cup was born that there is a very short run to the first turn in 1 1/8-mile races at Gulfstream, putting outside post positions at a disadvantage.

Coglianese Photos/Leslie Martin
3dJay Privman | Daily Racing Form

Chrome chases one last big payday at Gulfstream

The only reason California Chrome is running Saturday instead of already being at stud is that the Pegasus World Cup at Gulfstream Park will be the richest race in the world.

Horse Racing weekend recap (1:50)
Photo courtesy International Museum of the Horse
5dAmerica's Best Racing

Man o' War's 100th birthday a year-long celebration

Man o' War, regarded as one of the two or three best racehorses in the history of the sport in North America, will be honored by the Kentucky Horse Park with a year-long series of events in 2017.

Weekend Wrap: Santa Monica (5:59)
Coglianese Photos/Lauren King
6dJay Hovdey

Chrome's owner doesn't shine on Eclipse night

At first glance, the Eclipse Awards ceremonies held at Gulfstream Park last Saturday night were a very traditional, by-the-numbers replay of dinners gone by.

Weekend Wrap: California Derby (5:40)
NYRA/Adam Coglianese

ABR: Pegasus World Cup cheat sheet

The $12 million Pegasus World Cup on Saturday, Jan. 28, will be the richest race in the history of Thoroughbred racing. The race on the main track at Gulfstream Park drew the top three finishers from the Breeders' Cup Classic.

Benoit Photo
7dMike Watchmaker

No surprises in Eclipse Award voting

Decades of racing results have taught us that favorites win 33 percent of the time. But chalk ruled at the Eclipse Awards ceremony Saturday night at Gulfstream Park.

Coglianese Photos
8dJay Privman | Daily Racing Form

California Chrome takes second Horse of the Year crown

The Sunshine State became the Golden State on Saturday night, as California Chrome made off with the golden statuette as Horse of the Year for the second time.

Benoit Photo
8dSteve Andersen | Daily Racing Form

Finest City repels challenge to win Santa Monica

Wavell Avenue couldn't do it in the Breeders' Cup Filly and Mare Sprint at Santa Anita in November. Fantastic Style failed in the $200,000 Santa Monica Stakes at Santa Anita on Saturday.

Coglianese Photos
5dJay Privman | Daily Racing Form

California Chrome gets final workout before Pegasus Cup

California Chrome looked as good as ever in that final workout, effortlessly flying through five furlongs in 58.91 seconds, and galloping out six furlongs in 1:12.41.

Coglianese Photos
8dMarty McGee | Daily Racing Form

Early Entry comes back to win Sunshine Millions Sprint

Kathleen O'Connell's dedication manifested itself Saturday when Early Entry returned from a layoff of nearly a year in winning the $100,000 Sunshine Millions Sprint at Gulfstream Park.

