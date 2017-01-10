Favoritessettings

Gormley passes first Kentucky Derby test

January may be barely a week old, but for many the real road to the May 6 Kentucky Derby began Saturday at Santa Anita in a sloppy-track Sham Stakes.

3hJay Bergman | Daily Racing Form

Winter racing is not quite what it used to be

It's a new year and to many that means renewed optimism and hope that no matter what last year looked like this next 12 months is sure to be better.

2dSteve Andersen | Daily Racing Form

Blue Tone goes off turf for victory in San Gabriel

Blue Tone has been a source of high expectations for trainer Bob Hess Jr., the sort of horse expected to develop into an important stakes winner since a maiden win at Hollywood Park.

2dJay Privman | Daily Racing Form

Gormley gets the better of American Anthem in Sham

Gormley is named for a famed British sculptor, but it is trainer John Shirreffs who is molding Antony Gormley's namesake into one of the top prospects for the Kentucky Derby.

2dDavid Grening | Daily Racing Form

Aqueduct cancels Saturday's racing card

Saturday's nine-race card at Aqueduct was canceled after the jockeys told New York Racing Association management they wouldn't ride.

2dSteve Andersen | Daily Racing Form

Watch This Cat looks good in Las Cienegas win

In Saturday's $98,000 Las Cienegas Stakes for fillies and mares at 6-1/2 furlongs on a muddy track, Watch This Cat rallied three wide to win the first stakes of her career.

2dMarty McGee | Daily Racing Form

Made You Look rallies to win Dania Beach

Making his first start since a middling run in the Breeders' Cup, Made You Look unleashed a furious outside rally after turning for home to post a 2-1/2-length triumph Saturday.

3dJay Hovdey

Chrome gets early morning farewell at Los Alamitos

A dozen or so of California Chrome's loyal fans were gathered at Art Sherman's Los Alamitos barn in the wee hours of a chilly Friday morning to pay homage to their chestnut hero.

3dBrad Free | Daily Racing Form

American Gal out following surgery to remove bone chip

American Gal, among the top 3-year-old fillies at Santa Anita and one of the Kaleem Shah-owned runners previously trained by Bob Baffert, will be out 60 days after undergoing minor surgery.

4dJay Privman | Daily Racing Form

Horse of the Year finalists named

Arrogate and California Chrome battled it out in the Breeders' Cup Classic and are the leading contenders for Horse of the Year after they were named as two of the three finalists.

4d

Cracking the Code

Dr. James MacLeod of the U. of Kentucky describes advances in equine genetic testing. Duncan Taylor of Taylor Made analyzes whether horse owners/breeders are embracing it.

5dJay Hovdey

Baffert's loss a gain for other trainers

Kaleem Shah's decision to remove his horses from the Bob Baffert stable this week has provided juicy grist for social media mavens.

7dDavid Grening | Daily Racing Form

El Areeb takes first step toward Kentucky Derby

Trainer Cal Lynch believes El Areeb could be the best horse he's trained in a 20-year career and, after the colt's performance in Monday's Grade 3, $150,000 Jerome Stakes.

8dSteve Andersen | Daily Racing Form

Arrogate scratched from San Pasqual due to track conditions

Arrogate, the winner of the Breeders' Cup Classic at Santa Anita on Nov. 5, will be withdrawn from Sunday's $200,000 San Pasqual Stakes at Santa Anita because of track conditions.

11dJay Hovdey

American Oaks can't bloom in winter

The oak tree in winter is not a pretty sight. Barren of its multi-lobed leaves, months from the flowering that brings forth acorns.

10dSteve Andersen | Daily Racing Form

Masochistic disqualified from Breeders' Cup purse money

Masochistic was formally disqualified on Friday from a second-place finish in the $1,365,000 Breeders' Cup Sprint at Santa Anita on Nov. 5 because of the presence of a banned steroid.

5dMatt Hegarty | Daily Racing Form

Proposed tax rules would benefit horseplayers

On Thursday, the IRS and the U.S. Department of the Treasury issued proposed new rules that would greatly benefit horseplayers.

12dSteve Andersen | Daily Racing Form

'Biscuits' golden in Grade 1 Malibu victory

Mind Your Biscuits won the first Grade 1 race of his career in Monday's $301,380 Malibu Stakes for 3-year-olds at Santa Anita.

    13dSteve Andersen | Daily Racing Form

    Jockey Mario Gutierrez given a one-day suspension

    Jockey Mario Gutierrez will serve a one-day suspension Saturday for participating in more than one designated race at Los Alamitos on Dec. 17 while under suspension.

    14dJay Privman | Daily Racing Form

    12-1 Constellation shines in upset of La Brea Stakes

    Constellation has been cut out to be a top-class filly since she was purchased at auction as a 2-year-old for $800,000, and on Monday at Santa Anita, she became a star.

    17d

    Races of the Year

    We countdown & re-live the best thoroughbred races of 2016. Where does Arrogate's Breeders' Cup Classic victory fall? Did Frosted's Met Mile win crack our top 10?

    17dNicole Russo | Daily Racing Form

    Kentucky Derby winner Nyquist recovering from colic surgery

    Kentucky Derby winner Nyquist is recovering from colic surgery performed Dec. 22 in Lexington, but is expected to be ready for the start of his first breeding season in mid-February.

