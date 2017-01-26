Favoritessettings

Coglianese Photos
17hJay Hovdey

Pegasus World Cup not guaranteed success

Frank Stronach and a group of daring horse owners are taking a $12 million swing in the Pegasus World Cup on Saturday. Where it eventually lives in the racing firmament is up for grabs.

NYRA/Adam Coglianese
17hJay Privman | Daily Racing Form

Tom Durkin finds new role at Gulfstream Park

Tom Durkin will return to Gulfstream Saturday as a part-owner in Breaking Lucky, one of the 12 starters in the inaugural running of the $12 million Pegasus Cup.

Barbara D. Livingston photo
2dMike Watchmaker

California Chrome will have to overcome post draw in Pegasus

It was well-known before the Pegasus World Cup was born that there is a very short run to the first turn in 1 1/8-mile races at Gulfstream, putting outside post positions at a disadvantage.

Coglianese Photos/Leslie Martin
2dJay Privman | Daily Racing Form

Chrome chases one last big payday at Gulfstream

The only reason California Chrome is running Saturday instead of already being at stud is that the Pegasus World Cup at Gulfstream Park will be the richest race in the world.

Photo courtesy International Museum of the Horse
2dAmerica's Best Racing

Man o' War's 100th birthday a year-long celebration

Man o' War, regarded as one of the two or three best racehorses in the history of the sport in North America, will be honored by the Kentucky Horse Park with a year-long series of events in 2017.

Coglianese Photos/Lauren King
3dJay Hovdey

Chrome's owner doesn't shine on Eclipse night

At first glance, the Eclipse Awards ceremonies held at Gulfstream Park last Saturday night were a very traditional, by-the-numbers replay of dinners gone by.

NYRA/Adam Coglianese

ABR: Pegasus World Cup cheat sheet

The $12 million Pegasus World Cup on Saturday, Jan. 28, will be the richest race in the history of Thoroughbred racing. The race on the main track at Gulfstream Park drew the top three finishers from the Breeders' Cup Classic.

Benoit Photo
4dMike Watchmaker

No surprises in Eclipse Award voting

Decades of racing results have taught us that favorites win 33 percent of the time. But chalk ruled at the Eclipse Awards ceremony Saturday night at Gulfstream Park.

Coglianese Photos
4dJay Privman | Daily Racing Form

California Chrome takes second Horse of the Year crown

The Sunshine State became the Golden State on Saturday night, as California Chrome made off with the golden statuette as Horse of the Year for the second time.

Benoit Photo
4dSteve Andersen | Daily Racing Form

Finest City repels challenge to win Santa Monica

Wavell Avenue couldn't do it in the Breeders' Cup Filly and Mare Sprint at Santa Anita in November. Fantastic Style failed in the $200,000 Santa Monica Stakes at Santa Anita on Saturday.

Coglianese Photos
2dJay Privman | Daily Racing Form

California Chrome gets final workout before Pegasus Cup

California Chrome looked as good as ever in that final workout, effortlessly flying through five furlongs in 58.91 seconds, and galloping out six furlongs in 1:12.41.

Coglianese Photos
5dMarty McGee | Daily Racing Form

Early Entry comes back to win Sunshine Millions Sprint

Kathleen O'Connell's dedication manifested itself Saturday when Early Entry returned from a layoff of nearly a year in winning the $100,000 Sunshine Millions Sprint at Gulfstream Park.

Benoit Photo
10dMike Watchmaker

Will Pegasus be more than two-horse race?

When I say the horses in total aren't really there, I mean nothing has happened over the past several months to alter the storyline that this inaugural Pegasus is strictly a two-horse affair.

