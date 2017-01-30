Arrogate dominates world's richest race
There were 12 horses in the Pegasus World Cup, but the anticipated match race between the two best horses in the world never materialized.
Arrogate has beaten California Chrome again, winning the $12 million Pegasus World Cup on Saturday in his rival's last race before retirement.
I am as surprised and as disappointed as anyone that the California Chrome we all had come to know and respect failed to show up in Saturday's Pegasus World Cup at Gulfstream.
Trainer Art Sherman said he could see five furlongs into the race that California Chrome, ridden by Victor Espinoza, obviously wasn't himself.
Total handle on the Pegasus World Cup on Saturday at Gulfstream Park in Florida was $15.68 million when including all multirace wagers that ended with the $12 million race.
Like a good prizefight between a couple of talented heavyweights, the result of Saturday's $200,000 La Prevoyante at Gulfstream Park went to the judges before Suffused was made the winner.
The sky was bright blue Saturday for the Pegasus World Cup card at Gulfstream Park -- but not as bright or blue as the flashy suit worn by the winning owner in the first stakes of the day.
Imperative registered a hard-fought head victory over the odds-on Stanford in the $400,000 Poseidon Handicap Saturday at Gulfstream Park.
Power Alert loves the turf course at Gulfstream Park -- as well as its photo-finish camera.
Pretty Perfection, deftly guided around a potential road hazard on the far turn of the $125,000 Ladies' Turf Sprint, secured a clean lane and was able to rally.
Shortly after 5:40 p.m. on Saturday, as the sun sets on Gulfstream Park in Florida, a horse will take home the largest purse ever offered in Thoroughbred racing.
This is a story without an ending, so don't expect a big finish or a mind-blowing, dramatic twist in the final paragraph.
Jockey Drayden Van Dyke faces a lengthy period of recovery after severely breaking his arm in a two-horse spill at Santa Anita on Thursday.
Sunday morning will start a new chapter for Art Sherman, who will head back to California to tend to his barn at Los Alamitos while California Chrome heads to Kentucky.
There are 10 others in the race, but a victory in Saturday's $12 million Pegasus World Cup by anyone other than Arrogate or California Chrome would be a significant upset.
Arrogate smoothly settled into his routine at Gulfstream Park on Wednesday morning, gliding around the track under exercise rider Dana Barnes -- Jim's wife -- as if he'd been here for a month.
Frank Stronach and a group of daring horse owners are taking a $12 million swing in the Pegasus World Cup on Saturday. Where it eventually lives in the racing firmament is up for grabs.
Victor Espinoza is hoping to make the best of both a second chance and a final chance with California Chrome on Saturday in the $12 million Pegasus World Cup.
Tom Durkin will return to Gulfstream Saturday as a part-owner in Breaking Lucky, one of the 12 starters in the inaugural running of the $12 million Pegasus Cup.
It was well-known before the Pegasus World Cup was born that there is a very short run to the first turn in 1 1/8-mile races at Gulfstream, putting outside post positions at a disadvantage.
The only reason California Chrome is running Saturday instead of already being at stud is that the Pegasus World Cup at Gulfstream Park will be the richest race in the world.
The connections of Grade 1 winner Gun Runner on Monday submitted an entry for the horse in the $12 million Pegasus World Cup, but the entry was rejected by Gulfstream Park.
Man o' War, regarded as one of the two or three best racehorses in the history of the sport in North America, will be honored by the Kentucky Horse Park with a year-long series of events in 2017.
On paper, Prayer for Relief doesn't seem to belong in the same zip code as California Chrome and Arrogate, let alone the same starting gate.
At first glance, the Eclipse Awards ceremonies held at Gulfstream Park last Saturday night were a very traditional, by-the-numbers replay of dinners gone by.
The $12 million Pegasus World Cup on Saturday, Jan. 28, will be the richest race in the history of Thoroughbred racing. The race on the main track at Gulfstream Park drew the top three finishers from the Breeders' Cup Classic.
Decades of racing results have taught us that favorites win 33 percent of the time. But chalk ruled at the Eclipse Awards ceremony Saturday night at Gulfstream Park.
The Sunshine State became the Golden State on Saturday night, as California Chrome made off with the golden statuette as Horse of the Year for the second time.
Wavell Avenue couldn't do it in the Breeders' Cup Filly and Mare Sprint at Santa Anita in November. Fantastic Style failed in the $200,000 Santa Monica Stakes at Santa Anita on Saturday.
California Chrome looked as good as ever in that final workout, effortlessly flying through five furlongs in 58.91 seconds, and galloping out six furlongs in 1:12.41.
They saved the best for last on Saturday's Sunshine Millions card at Gulfstream Park -- a classic of a Classic won by the bob of a nose by Hy Riverside over a game but hard-luck Nauset Beach.
Our Way surged to victory Saturday against fellow Florida-breds in the $100,000 Sunshine Millions Turf at Gulfstream Park.
Granny's Kitten won his career debut back in July 2014 by more than four lengths and his second start by more than two.
Kathleen O'Connell's dedication manifested itself Saturday when Early Entry returned from a layoff of nearly a year in winning the $100,000 Sunshine Millions Sprint at Gulfstream Park.
Mia Torri remained perfect in the statebred ranks while becoming a stakes winner for the first time by outlasting You Bought Her and Moment of Delight.
Ever so fittingly, the Florida roots run deep for Family Meeting, winner of the $100,000 Sunshine Millions Filly and Mare Turf on Saturday at Gulfstream Park.
Uncontested was left alone on the lead in the $150,000 Smarty Jones Stakes on Monday at Oaklawn Park and put on a show in the slop.
What if you could lock in odds on a horse, or cash out of a pick 4 BEFORE the final race? Those options exist in other countries. Would they ever be implemented in the USA?
