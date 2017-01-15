Favoritessettings

Benoit Photo
3dJay Hovdey

Award winners can settle it on the track in Pegasus

If nothing else, the Pegasus race will present a rare opportunity to find out which awards ceremony got it right, since both California Chrome and Arrogate are hurtling in that direction.

4dChristina Moore | America's Best Racing

Everything you need to know about the Pegasus Cup

The racing world is laser-focused on South Florida right now, where 12 of the best horses in the world will square off in just a couple of weeks at Gulfstream Park for a whopping $12 million.

Benoit Photo
7dMike Watchmaker

Gormley passes first Kentucky Derby test

January may be barely a week old, but for many the real road to the May 6 Kentucky Derby began Saturday at Santa Anita in a sloppy-track Sham Stakes.

6dMatt Hegarty | Daily Racing Form

Trainer banned from entries in 2017 Breeders' Cup

The trainer Ron Ellis will not be allowed to enter any horses in the 2017 Breeders' Cup under a formal adoption of a sanction by Breeders' Cup on Tuesday.

NYRA/Adam Coglianese
7dJay Bergman | Daily Racing Form

Winter racing is not quite what it used to be

It's a new year and to many that means renewed optimism and hope that no matter what last year looked like this next 12 months is sure to be better.

Benoit Photo
9dSteve Andersen | Daily Racing Form

Blue Tone goes off turf for victory in San Gabriel

Blue Tone has been a source of high expectations for trainer Bob Hess Jr., the sort of horse expected to develop into an important stakes winner since a maiden win at Hollywood Park.

Benoit Photo
9dJay Privman | Daily Racing Form

Gormley gets the better of American Anthem in Sham

Gormley is named for a famed British sculptor, but it is trainer John Shirreffs who is molding Antony Gormley's namesake into one of the top prospects for the Kentucky Derby.

Coglianese Photos
9dSteve Andersen | Daily Racing Form

Watch This Cat looks good in Las Cienegas win

In Saturday's $98,000 Las Cienegas Stakes for fillies and mares at 6-1/2 furlongs on a muddy track, Watch This Cat rallied three wide to win the first stakes of her career.

Coglianese Photos
9dMarty McGee | Daily Racing Form

Made You Look rallies to win Dania Beach

Making his first start since a middling run in the Breeders' Cup, Made You Look unleashed a furious outside rally after turning for home to post a 2-1/2-length triumph Saturday.

Benoit Photo
10dJay Hovdey

Chrome gets early morning farewell at Los Alamitos

A dozen or so of California Chrome's loyal fans were gathered at Art Sherman's Los Alamitos barn in the wee hours of a chilly Friday morning to pay homage to their chestnut hero.

Sue Kawczynski/Eclipse Sportswire/Getty Images
10dBrad Free | Daily Racing Form

American Gal out following surgery to remove bone chip

American Gal, among the top 3-year-old fillies at Santa Anita and one of the Kaleem Shah-owned runners previously trained by Bob Baffert, will be out 60 days after undergoing minor surgery.

Benoit Photo
11dJay Privman | Daily Racing Form

Horse of the Year finalists named

Arrogate and California Chrome battled it out in the Breeders' Cup Classic and are the leading contenders for Horse of the Year after they were named as two of the three finalists.

AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu
12dJay Hovdey

Baffert's loss a gain for other trainers

Kaleem Shah's decision to remove his horses from the Bob Baffert stable this week has provided juicy grist for social media mavens.

NYRA/Adam Coglianese
14dDavid Grening | Daily Racing Form

El Areeb takes first step toward Kentucky Derby

Trainer Cal Lynch believes El Areeb could be the best horse he's trained in a 20-year career and, after the colt's performance in Monday's Grade 3, $150,000 Jerome Stakes.

NYRA/Adam Coglianese
15dSteve Andersen | Daily Racing Form

Arrogate scratched from San Pasqual due to track conditions

Arrogate, the winner of the Breeders' Cup Classic at Santa Anita on Nov. 5, will be withdrawn from Sunday's $200,000 San Pasqual Stakes at Santa Anita because of track conditions.

17dSteve Andersen | Daily Racing Form

Masochistic disqualified from Breeders' Cup purse money

Masochistic was formally disqualified on Friday from a second-place finish in the $1,365,000 Breeders' Cup Sprint at Santa Anita on Nov. 5 because of the presence of a banned steroid.

AP Photo/Patrick Semansky
11dMatt Hegarty | Daily Racing Form

Proposed tax rules would benefit horseplayers

On Thursday, the IRS and the U.S. Department of the Treasury issued proposed new rules that would greatly benefit horseplayers.

