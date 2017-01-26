Pegasus World Cup not guaranteed success
Frank Stronach and a group of daring horse owners are taking a $12 million swing in the Pegasus World Cup on Saturday. Where it eventually lives in the racing firmament is up for grabs.
Tom Durkin will return to Gulfstream Saturday as a part-owner in Breaking Lucky, one of the 12 starters in the inaugural running of the $12 million Pegasus Cup.
It was well-known before the Pegasus World Cup was born that there is a very short run to the first turn in 1 1/8-mile races at Gulfstream, putting outside post positions at a disadvantage.
The only reason California Chrome is running Saturday instead of already being at stud is that the Pegasus World Cup at Gulfstream Park will be the richest race in the world.
Two-time Horse of the Year California Chrome has been set as the 6-5 top choice to win Saturday's inaugural running of the $12 million Pegasus World Cup at Gulfstream Park.
The connections of Grade 1 winner Gun Runner on Monday submitted an entry for the horse in the $12 million Pegasus World Cup, but the entry was rejected by Gulfstream Park.
Man o' War, regarded as one of the two or three best racehorses in the history of the sport in North America, will be honored by the Kentucky Horse Park with a year-long series of events in 2017.
On paper, Prayer for Relief doesn't seem to belong in the same zip code as California Chrome and Arrogate, let alone the same starting gate.
At first glance, the Eclipse Awards ceremonies held at Gulfstream Park last Saturday night were a very traditional, by-the-numbers replay of dinners gone by.
The $12 million Pegasus World Cup on Saturday, Jan. 28, will be the richest race in the history of Thoroughbred racing. The race on the main track at Gulfstream Park drew the top three finishers from the Breeders' Cup Classic.
Decades of racing results have taught us that favorites win 33 percent of the time. But chalk ruled at the Eclipse Awards ceremony Saturday night at Gulfstream Park.
The Sunshine State became the Golden State on Saturday night, as California Chrome made off with the golden statuette as Horse of the Year for the second time.
Wavell Avenue couldn't do it in the Breeders' Cup Filly and Mare Sprint at Santa Anita in November. Fantastic Style failed in the $200,000 Santa Monica Stakes at Santa Anita on Saturday.
California Chrome looked as good as ever in that final workout, effortlessly flying through five furlongs in 58.91 seconds, and galloping out six furlongs in 1:12.41.
They saved the best for last on Saturday's Sunshine Millions card at Gulfstream Park -- a classic of a Classic won by the bob of a nose by Hy Riverside over a game but hard-luck Nauset Beach.
Our Way surged to victory Saturday against fellow Florida-breds in the $100,000 Sunshine Millions Turf at Gulfstream Park.
Granny's Kitten won his career debut back in July 2014 by more than four lengths and his second start by more than two.
Kathleen O'Connell's dedication manifested itself Saturday when Early Entry returned from a layoff of nearly a year in winning the $100,000 Sunshine Millions Sprint at Gulfstream Park.
Mia Torri remained perfect in the statebred ranks while becoming a stakes winner for the first time by outlasting You Bought Her and Moment of Delight.
If social-media chitchat and informal polls are right, then California Chrome, a 5-year-old last year, will top Arrogate for Horse of the Year.
Ever so fittingly, the Florida roots run deep for Family Meeting, winner of the $100,000 Sunshine Millions Filly and Mare Turf on Saturday at Gulfstream Park.
Uncontested was left alone on the lead in the $150,000 Smarty Jones Stakes on Monday at Oaklawn Park and put on a show in the slop.
When I say the horses in total aren't really there, I mean nothing has happened over the past several months to alter the storyline that this inaugural Pegasus is strictly a two-horse affair.
Jockey Kendrick Carmouche suggested that the connections of Green Gratto alter the blinkers the 7-year-old gelding wears in his races.
Horses entered in the $12 million Pegasus World Cup on Jan. 28 at Gulfstream Park will be subjected to additional security and testing requirements.
With each passing furlong, Prize Exhibit moved closer to the front in Monday's $100,690 Megahertz Stakes at a mile on turf at Santa Anita.
If nothing else, the Pegasus race will present a rare opportunity to find out which awards ceremony got it right, since both California Chrome and Arrogate are hurtling in that direction.
Santa Anita officials hope to add a day of racing in the coming months as a makeup for canceling Thursday's program because of wet conditions.
Now that Beholder is safely retired after what is certain to be recognized as a fourth championship season, there is the usual vacuum of power at the top of the division.
What if you could lock in odds on a horse, or cash out of a pick 4 BEFORE the final race? Those options exist in other countries. Would they ever be implemented in the USA?
