Award winners can settle it on the track in Pegasus
If nothing else, the Pegasus race will present a rare opportunity to find out which awards ceremony got it right, since both California Chrome and Arrogate are hurtling in that direction.
Horses entered in the $12 million Pegasus World Cup on Jan. 28 at Gulfstream Park will be subjected to additional security and testing requirements.
Santa Anita officials hope to add a day of racing in the coming months as a makeup for canceling Thursday's program because of wet conditions.
Now that Beholder is safely retired after what is certain to be recognized as a fourth championship season, there is the usual vacuum of power at the top of the division.
Scott Stevens was in a funk. The new year was 10 days old, and after 17 rides at Turf Paradise he still was looking for his first winner.
The racing world is laser-focused on South Florida right now, where 12 of the best horses in the world will square off in just a couple of weeks at Gulfstream Park for a whopping $12 million.
January may be barely a week old, but for many the real road to the May 6 Kentucky Derby began Saturday at Santa Anita in a sloppy-track Sham Stakes.
The trainer Ron Ellis will not be allowed to enter any horses in the 2017 Breeders' Cup under a formal adoption of a sanction by Breeders' Cup on Tuesday.
It's a new year and to many that means renewed optimism and hope that no matter what last year looked like this next 12 months is sure to be better.
Blue Tone has been a source of high expectations for trainer Bob Hess Jr., the sort of horse expected to develop into an important stakes winner since a maiden win at Hollywood Park.
Gormley is named for a famed British sculptor, but it is trainer John Shirreffs who is molding Antony Gormley's namesake into one of the top prospects for the Kentucky Derby.
In Saturday's $98,000 Las Cienegas Stakes for fillies and mares at 6-1/2 furlongs on a muddy track, Watch This Cat rallied three wide to win the first stakes of her career.
Making his first start since a middling run in the Breeders' Cup, Made You Look unleashed a furious outside rally after turning for home to post a 2-1/2-length triumph Saturday.
A dozen or so of California Chrome's loyal fans were gathered at Art Sherman's Los Alamitos barn in the wee hours of a chilly Friday morning to pay homage to their chestnut hero.
American Gal, among the top 3-year-old fillies at Santa Anita and one of the Kaleem Shah-owned runners previously trained by Bob Baffert, will be out 60 days after undergoing minor surgery.
The Sunshine Millions has been a favorite of fans and horsemen alike each January since its inception in 2003.
Arrogate and California Chrome battled it out in the Breeders' Cup Classic and are the leading contenders for Horse of the Year after they were named as two of the three finalists.
Dr. James MacLeod of the U. of Kentucky describes advances in equine genetic testing. Duncan Taylor of Taylor Made analyzes whether horse owners/breeders are embracing it.
Kaleem Shah's decision to remove his horses from the Bob Baffert stable this week has provided juicy grist for social media mavens.
Triple Crown winner American Pharoah's first foal has arrived.
Trainer Cal Lynch believes El Areeb could be the best horse he's trained in a 20-year career and, after the colt's performance in Monday's Grade 3, $150,000 Jerome Stakes.
Consecutive stakes wins on off tracks for Midnight Storm may lead to a start in the $12 million Pegasus World Cup at Gulfstream Park on Jan. 28.
Arrogate, the winner of the Breeders' Cup Classic at Santa Anita on Nov. 5, will be withdrawn from Sunday's $200,000 San Pasqual Stakes at Santa Anita because of track conditions.
Masochistic was formally disqualified on Friday from a second-place finish in the $1,365,000 Breeders' Cup Sprint at Santa Anita on Nov. 5 because of the presence of a banned steroid.
On Thursday, the IRS and the U.S. Department of the Treasury issued proposed new rules that would greatly benefit horseplayers.
Donegal Racing and the brothers Jerry and Ronnie Frankel have reached a partnership agreement to start Donegal's Keen Ice in the $12 million Pegasus World Cup at Gulfstream.
