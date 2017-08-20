Pennsylvania CF Jack Regenye tracks a deep fly ball to the fence and jumps over the wall in stride to make the must-see catch. (0:25)

Pennsylvania center fielder Jack Regenye made a catch in Sunday's championship game of the Junior League World Series that rivaled anything you'll see in the big leagues this year.

In the fourth inning of the game between Kennett-Unionville in Pennsylvania and Chinese Taipei, Regenye leaped over the wall in center, snared the ball in his glove and flipped over the fence. He stood and held up the ball to signal the catch.

The catch was first ruled an out, but the call was overturned, then overturned again.

Chinese Taipei's manager argued that the ball was already over the fence when the catch was made and the umpires reconsidered and called the ball a home run.

The batter, Yi Hsiang Lin, rounded the bases and gathered with his teammates to celebrate.

The celebration was short-lived. After a second conference by the umpires, the call was changed back to an out. Regenye's catch was in a losing effort. Chinese Taipei, the Asia-Pacific champion, defeated the East champion Kennett-Unionville 12-1 to take the Junior League World Series title.

The Junior League World Series, part of the Little League organization, is a tournament for 12- to 14-year-olds. The Junior League game is played on a full-size Major League Baseball field using major league rules.

The tournament is held annually in Taylor, Michigan, about 25 miles outside of Detroit.