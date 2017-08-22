After Venezuela tops the Dominican Republic in a hard-fought game, the players and coaches from Venezuela show their appreciation for the Dominican Republic pitcher. (1:23)

Monday night's Little League World Series game between Venezuela and the Dominican Republic offered the thrill of victory, the agony of defeat and the type of sportsmanship found almost exclusively this time of year in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Dominican Republic Little Leaguer Edward Uceta has been the breakout star of this year's Little League World Series, but he took the loss Monday as his second pitch following a lengthy rain delay was hit for a triple by Omar Romero to give Venezuela a 3-2 walk-off win in the bottom of the sixth inning.

While the Venezuelan players celebrated the victory that moved them forward in the Little League World Series, Uceta collapsed face-down on the ground at the pitcher's mound.

Eschewing their own team's celebration, some of Venezuela's coaches and players went out to the mound to console the 4-foot-8 player.

"Edward has a big heart. It was sad," Venezuela manager Alexander Ballesteros said after his team's win. "It could have happened to anyone. It could have happened to our own 'Little [Jose] Altuve' here, [Romero]."

After getting hugs from Venezuelan players, the visibly distraught Uceta joined the rest of his team in the customary postgame handshake line, where he received more hugs and consolation from Venezuela's players and coaches.

"We're all Latino, we're brothers," Dominican Republic manager Jose Cordero said of Venezuela's sportsmanship.

Uceta started and finished the game for the Dominican Republic, pitching a total of 3⅓ innings while allowing five hits, two runs and four strikeouts.

"That little boy has a very big heart," Cordero said. "If I talk too much about him, I start to tear up."

Fresh off this year's first walk-off LLWS victory, Venezuela will next play Mexico in an elimination game Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN.